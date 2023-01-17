Despite Defiance, Netanyahu Ally Will Reportedly Resign if Barred by Israel's Top Court

Senior coalition officials say Shas leader Arye Dery will ultimately step down from his ministerial position if Israel's High Court disqualifies his appointment, despite his earlier declarations that he would not quit.

Those assessments are based on a series of meetings Dery held last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials during which the issue of his resignation from his post as interior and health minister came up for discussion, according to various sources who were party to what was said.

Dery had told several of his close associates on Sunday during a Shas faction meeting that he didn’t intend to step down, even if the justices rule his appointment as unreasonable, stemming from his suspended sentence for tax offenses last February. He told them that the ruling was “Netanyahu’s problem,” meaning that the prime minister would need to dismiss him if the justices rule against Dery.

But political sources insisted that Dery’s remarks at the faction meeting were not a statement of intention. “The remarks were intended as a threat to the High Court justices before they make their decision,” said one source, insisting that Dery did intend to step down of his own accord.

The remarks about Dery’s potential response to the ruling comes amid an interview given from a fellow party member on Tuesday saying that the High Court would be making a grave mistake if they rule that Dery cannot be a minister. MK Avraham Benayahu Bezalel said during an interview with the Knesset Channel that the High Court justices would be “shooting themselves in the head” if they disqualify Dery.

Open gallery view Shas MK Avraham Benayahu Bezalel in November. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Bezalel claimed that “they know the sensitivity [of this issue]…and they understand where the public stands.” Referring to the protests against the government’s proposed judicial reforms, he added that “they [the justices] see the things happening on the streets in the last few weeks in light of this whole situation.” Asked if his words could be interpreted as a threat to the High Court, Bezalel replied that “it’s [not] threatening at all.”

Likud sources said Dery’s current term in office would be very short – whether it ended with his resignation or dismissal. But the party plans to pass legislation doing away with the legal standard of reasonableness and then re-appoint him a minister, after which his status will be immune from any legal action.

One of the options being weighed is fast-track legislation to exempt the holders of high office from the reasonableness standard and end the standard altogether at a later date. The aim would be to enable Dery to return to the cabinet as quickly as possible.