Alleged Video of Israeli Hostage in Gaza Shows Hamas Has Little Room to Maneuver

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday made great efforts to avoid answering the main question arising from the video released by Hamas that allegedly shows the Israeli hostage Abera Mengistu: Is this indeed the man who had been held captive since crossing the border into Gaza nine years ago?

Israel’s ambiguity is intentional. Hamas is seeking to light a fire under negotiations with a bit of psychological warfare, but Israel is trying not to play by the militant group’s rules of a game. Israeli government officials even went so far as to ask the media to act responsibly and not play into Hamas’ tactics.

The video released by Hamas runs just 43 seconds. With captions in Hebrew and Arabic, it shows a Black Hebrew-speaking man who introduces himself as Mengistu and complains about Israel’s conduct, which has let him and his companions remain captive (see story, Page 3).

His words are turgid, as if dictated word by word by someone who’s using software like Google Translate. However, some of Mengistu’s family said the video looked authentic. An audio recording of Mengistu and a short video showing the second Israeli abductee, Hisham al-Sayed, both released separately a year ago, are considered to be reliable.

If the latest video is indeed real, for the second time Hamas has violated a principle of many years’ standing of organizations holding Israelis hostage: no free gifts. Terror groups generally demand something specific in return for evidence that a hostage is still alive. This was the message that Hamas conveyed to Israel in the first years of the negotiations, which were conducted sporadically.

Why the change? It could be that the Palestinian side has reached the conclusion that Israel is fully aware of the fate of the hostages and those missing in action (two civilians alive, two bodies of IDF soldiers), so there’s no reason to continue employing this pressure tactic.

The timing of the video’s release is calculated. Hamas seeks to take advantage of the public attention surrounding the changeover of IDF chiefs of staff on Sunday, especially as Aviv Kochavi, the outgoing chief of staff, expressed regret in farewell interviews for failing to conclude a hostage swap during his term.

However, beyond a desire to get the negotiations moving, Hamas’ psychological warfare reflects another consideration: The organization doesn’t have a lot of room for maneuver. Since the end of the Gaza war in May 2021, the enclave has been relatively quiet, and Hamas is reluctant to risk upsetting that.

Hamas needs time

Apart from the brief escalation between Israel and Islamic Jihad last August, which Hamas unusually opted not to join, this has been the longest period of quiet in Gaza in several years. That is perfectly fine for Hamas because it needs time to rebuild its forces, and because the approximately 17,000 Gazans who enter Israel every day for work are helping sustain Gaza’s economy.

Open gallery view Hisham al-Sayed and Abera Mengistu.

These aren’t things that Hamas can easily risk, even for the important goal of winning the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Under the circumstances, the organization’s preferred means of exerting pressure is apparently to release videos rather than launch rockets.

How will Israel respond? Because the two civilians come from the margins of society and suffer serious psychological problems, their families have had a hard time enlisting wide public support for an exchange. The families of the two soldiers face the same challenge because it involves bodies, for which Hamas is demanding the release of hundreds of security prisoners, including those who have murdered Israelis. The steep price has prevented grassroots pressure for a trade from emerging.

In the final days of the previous government, there had been signs that negotiations would move forward. Hamas might have shown some willingness to compromise at the time, focusing on the release of prisoners about to finish their sentences or with medical problems. But the contacts stalled amid election campaigning and the change of governments.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never went out of his way to promote the issue during his previous governments. A few weeks ago, the coordinator of the negotiations appointed by him resigned. The identity of the next coordinator will signal how much importance he attaches to the return of the abductees and the bodies.