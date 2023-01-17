After Hamas Video: Netanyahu Says Gaza Hostage Mengistu Is 'Alive'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the footage released by militant group Hamas of Israeli captive Abera Mengistu in Gaza Strip confirms that he is "alive."

"Israel does not stop its efforts to return Abera Mengistu and the rest of our captives," Netanyahu said. "Yesterday we received another confirmation of what we knew all along – Abera is alive."

Speaking at the end of a meeting he held with senior Shin Bet officials in the West Bank, Netanyahu added that Mengistu is "not in good health" and that "The responsibility for his fate rests entirely with Hamas."

Mengistu, a resident of the southern coastal city of Ashkelon who suffers from mental health issues, crossed the border fence into Gaza in 2014 of his own accord and has been held captive there since.

On Monday, Col. (Res.) Moshe Tal, a military intelligence officer who previously served as the chief-of-staff’s representative for dealing with captives and missing soldiers at the Prime Minister’s Office, said during a radio interview with national broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that “If we were speaking about two other citizens from other backgrounds and socio-economic statuses… there would be a bit greater interest, just as if they were living soldiers and not fallen ones, the amount of interest would be different.”