Over 90 UN Member States Condemn Israel's Sanctions Against Palestinian Authority

More than 90 United Nations member states on Tuesday rejected Israel's punitive measures imposed against the Palestinian Authority, which were enacted earlier this month in response to a resolution which requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel's occupation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government kicked off the new year by slapping a series of sanctions on the PA following the passing of the resolution, including the freezing of Palestinian construction plans in the West Bank and transferring tens of millions of dollars in Palestinian tax revenue to the Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks' families.

Over 90 member states issued a statement to "to call for their immediate reversal," including several European states who voted against or abstained from the original motion to request an opinion from the ICJ, such as France, Germany and Italy. Fifteen other EU member states and India, who abstained from the initial motion, signed onto Tuesday's statement.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan accused the Palestinians of "exploiting" the UN to "commit state terror and try to hurt Israel" following the resolution's release.

Meanwhile, Minister Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations declared that “any country that believes in multilateralism and is committed to the international-law based order can not but oppose such punitive measures that target and affect the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society”.

In the wake of the statement, the UN Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and sources say they are expected to bring up Israel's sanctions against the PA.

Speaking with Haaretz earlier this month, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned that Israeli sanctions on the Palestinian Authority “will promptly lead to its collapse.”

According to Shtayyeh, Israel’s decision to transfer approximately 139 million shekels (about $39 million dollars) from PA funds to Israeli victims of terrorism – as well as to continue the freeze on taxes equal to the amounts that the PA pays to support prisoners convicted by Israel of terrorism – “are another nail in the Palestinian Authority’s coffin, unless there is immediate intervention by the international community, namely the administration in Washington and Arab countries.” The U.S. is not funding the Authority’s regular budget, he emphasized, while the European Union transfers funds for infrastructure projects only.

“Previous Israeli governments worked to eliminate the two-state solution,” Shtayyeh said. “And the current government is fighting the Palestinian Authority itself. We’re reading the map as clearly as possible: Increasing settlement construction while severing Jerusalem from the West Bank, annexing Area C and now crushing the PA – that is the program guiding the Israeli government.”