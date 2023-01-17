Netanyahu Loves Taking Credit for Israel’s Prosperity. His Legal Plans May Put It in Peril

Five years ago, after nearly a decade of uninterrupted economic growth, the main international credit-rating agencies were considering raising Israel’s rating. Before they made their call, they weren’t content with just studying the financial indices, but sent teams of analysts to Israel for a series of meetings with government officials, businesspeople, economic experts, and a few political journalists. I was at a couple of meetings with the ratings people, and it was like no other political briefing I’ve ever been asked to give.