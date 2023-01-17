Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Netanyahu Loves Taking Credit for Israel’s Prosperity. His Legal Plans May Put It in Peril

By destroying the fundamentals of Israeli democracy, the far right may yet manage to tank the economy – and the risk isn’t lost on Netanyahu

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

Five years ago, after nearly a decade of uninterrupted economic growth, the main international credit-rating agencies were considering raising Israel’s rating. Before they made their call, they weren’t content with just studying the financial indices, but sent teams of analysts to Israel for a series of meetings with government officials, businesspeople, economic experts, and a few political journalists. I was at a couple of meetings with the ratings people, and it was like no other political briefing I’ve ever been asked to give.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics