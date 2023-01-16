Threat of West Bank Blowup Will Cloud Chief of Staff Handover

A string of interesting interviews given by outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi was pushed from the headlines in Friday’s newspapers by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut’s speech assailing the new government’s planned legal overhaul.

But Kochavi’s remarks, in which he warned against some of the new government’s planned changes in the West Bank and said that his position had been coordinated with his successor, Herzl Halevi, didn’t escape the right’s notice.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who according to the coalition agreements is also supposed to be in charge of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, lashed out at Kochavi, saying the chief of staff “got confused” about the fact that “Israel is a country with an army, not an army with a country.”

This exchange of verbal blows was predictable, and will doubtless hover in the background at the inauguration of the new chief of staff, which will take place Monday in two parts, first in Jerusalem and then in Tel Aviv. But what’s more important is what will be settled behind the scenes.

Open gallery view Yoav Gallant, Benny Gantz, and Aviv Kochavi, at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, this month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Smotrich has two meetings planned to discuss the transfer of power to him, with Halevi and with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Ever since the government was sworn in, the latter has tried to position himself as the responsible adult in the security field.

The mood at Gallant’s first meeting with the General Staff was good, with no mention of the rifts created in 2011 by the last-minute cancellation of his appointment as chief of staff. The atmosphere at the handover ceremony between Gallant and his predecessor, Benny Gantz, was also dignified and mutually respectful (which of course didn’t please Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s associates).

Gallant indicated to the generals, unofficially, that he intends to make sure some authority over the West Bank remains with his ministry, and that a solution will be found to the concerns Kochavi publicly expressed. The problem is that this isn’t solely up to him. Netanyahu made a promise to Smotrich in the coalition agreement, and the latter’s Religious Zionism party has all the real leverage.

Israel and the Palestinians have been embroiled since March in a significant escalation in the West Bank. The danger that this could lead to a genuine explosion will hover over the start of Halevi’s term. Netanyahu’s decision to hand the keys to the West Bank and to policing in the Israeli Arab community to his two chief pyromaniacs, Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, won’t help to calm things down.

Kochavi promoted an ambitious multiyear plan for the IDF, though only part of it was implemented due to numerous constraints (the coronavirus pandemic, five successive elections, the lack of an approved state budget). General Staff officers say that Halevi’s term may well be swallowed up by events on the Palestinian front. At the same time, there’s a risk that the stormy political conflict will spill over into the IDF and erode it from within.

End of a Golden Age

The head of the IDF’s Planning Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaakov Banjo, brought another development into the picture. In an article he wrote last week (together with Col. Nir Yanai and Maj. Yonatan Nevo) that was published in the IDF magazine Maarachot, he said that for the last four decades, Israel has been in a kind of “security golden age, but it is no longer.”

This seems like a rather far-reaching assertion, given that this period included two intifadas and two wars in Lebanon. But the authors argue that it’s all a question of proportion. During these decades, they wrote, Israel enjoyed three privileges: the fact that it was dealing with only a limited security threat; American hegemony, which was expressed in part through strong support for Israel; and what they termed a shared ethos in Israeli society.

Open gallery view Russian president Putin and Iranian president Raisi, in July. Credit: Sergei Savostyanov / AP

Recently, they wrote, there has been a “deep erosion of all three privileges.” Iran is presenting an increasingly serious external threat, combines determined regional power with Russian backing; the strength of American support for Israel is eroding; and internal Israeli cohesion is also weakening. “Under these conditions, our ability to deal with the external threat will exact a high price,” they warned.

In contrast, they say, there are other areas where things have gotten better for Israel. It has increased cooperation with other Middle Eastern countries, and its improved technological and security capabilities make it a more important asset for its partners.

The challenges, they predicted, will reach their peak during the current decade, but to deal with them, Israel must prepare by changing the structure of its military forces.

It’s worth noting that their unusual (and accurate) statement about the weakening of social cohesion was written even before the current political crisis intensified following the Netanyahu government’s unveiling of its plan to destroy the legal system.

Kochavi and Halevi can draw some comfort from the latest Israeli Democracy Index, released on Sunday by the Israel Democracy Institute. The previous index had shown a steep decline in the public’s trust in the IDF, which was attributed primarily to problems with soldiers’ living conditions and how they were treated. These problems had worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. This time, there was an almost equivalent rise in the Jewish public’s trust in the IDF (from 79 to 88 percent, compared to 22 percent among Israeli Arabs).

This improvement presumably stems, to a large extent, from Kochavi’s willingness to try to fix the things that needed fixing. After having focused initially on his technological and operational vision, the IDF – especially the Technological and Logistics Directorate – has made great efforts to improve conditions for soldiers over the last year. The public, a significant portion of which consists of parents of soldiers, understood this very well.

Regrettably, it’s hard to say the same about the IDF’s handling of accidents. Saturday night, a combat soldier in the Kfir Brigade, Cpl. Denis Zinoviev, was killed when a grenade exploded in his room at an IDF base in the Jordan Valley. Three other soldiers were wounded. An initial investigation raised suspicions that the soldier who was killed found the grenade at a training ground and took it to his room, in complete defiance of regulations.

This accident comes on top of a horrific string of accidents last year. Two company commanders from the Egoz unit were shot and killed by another officer; a Kfir soldier was shot and killed by one of his colleagues on guard duty; and a soldier in the border crossing unit was shot to death by a fellow soldier who was playing with his gun.

Every such death or injury is unnecessary. And all of them reflect serious problems in the IDF’s operational discipline and daily routine. This painful issue will also be on the new chief of staff’s agenda.