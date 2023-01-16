The Middle East's New Arms Race: Building the Strongest Supercomputer

When you hear about an arms race in the Middle East, you probably think of rockets, tanks and planes. But an arms race of another kind is taking off – the battle to obtain supercomputers.

A few months ago, Saudi Arabia announced that it had started building the strongest supercomputer in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates soon declared that it was working on its own hardware in the sector. And a year ago, Iran unveiled a highly powerful computer assembled entirely from smuggled parts.

These moves have major implications for the balance of power in the region, forcing Israeli officials to pay heed.

Open gallery view Iran's nuclear power plant at Bushehr. Supercomputers can be used to simulate nuclear tests. Credit: Majid Asgaripour/AP

First, what exactly is a supercomputer, and what makes it so important for countries around the world? Basically, a supercomputer is what it sounds like: It can instantly process a vast amount of data and perform complex tasks.

Many world powers use these machines for anything from weather forecasting to simulations of nuclear tests, and a special ranking exists to compare supercomputers around the world.

And now they're being used in artificial intelligence and machine learning, yet another reason why countries are eager to get their hands on them.

In September, Saudi Arabia unveiled an agreement between its King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise – the company spun off from Hewlett Packard in 2015 – to produce a new supercomputer, the Shaheen III.

Open gallery view Startup Cerebras System's new AI supercomputer in Santa Clara, California, last October. Credit: Rebecca Lewington/Cerebras Systems/Reuters

This beast, earmarked to begin operating later this year, is due to be 20 times more powerful than the Shaheen II. It will feature no less than 2,800 Grace Hopper superchips made by made by Silicon Valley giant Nvidia.

A few weeks after the Saudis released their statement, the UAE announced that it was also joining forces with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to produce a supercomputer that will be built in conjunction with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and become part of the campus' Super Computing Center.

The Emiratis aren't sparing any expense either and are cooperating with Nvidia and another Silicon Valley mainstay, Advanced Micro Devices. The Emiratis' new computer contains second-generation Epyc microprocessors from AMD and A100 Tensor graphics cards from Nvidia.

The two countries' press releases stress developments in the world of AI, with each university highlighting the projects it will now be able to research, ranging from climate analysis to a better understanding of the human genome.

Iran and Israel

And then there's Iran. The Islamic Republic has already developed a supercomputer, but it's much weaker than those of its neighbors. The Simorgh, named after a bird in Persian folklore, was built in 2021 and is located at the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran.

The Iranians are believed to have needed only several million dollars to assemble it, with most of the components obtained on the black market in order to bypass the U.S. sanctions.

Open gallery view A processor by Silicon Valley-based company Nvidia, which is cooperating with the Saudis and the Emiratis. Credit: Nvidia/Reuters

Sources in Iran say the Iranians’ next supercomputer is in the planning stages and will be 100 times more powerful than Simorgh. It will be dubbed Maryam after the late Stanford professor Maryam Mirzakhani, winner of the 2014 Fields Medal, a kind of Nobel Prize for math that goes to mathematicians under 40.

And Israel? As part of the 2021 Economics Arrangements Law that accompanies the state budget, 290 million shekels ($85 million) was allocated to develop the country's first supercomputer. The funding was released in late 2021, after preliminary work by the Academy of Sciences' forum for national infrastructure. The forum put together a committee led by Orna Berry, a computer scientist and high-tech entrepreneur, to examine the country’s AI and computer infrastructure needs.

Work on the supercomputer was supposed to start in 2022, but since this major undertaking is happening in tandem with the project to transfer the government over to cloud computing, it's unclear where the supercomputer effort stands at the moment.

It's also unclear whose authority it will operate under. In the coming weeks, the committee is due to meet to decide on how to move ahead.

Meanwhile, AI and supercomputers will heighten countries' military prowess. AI holds the potential to provide advances in military spheres such as radar and photo analysis.

Israel thus would do well to complete construction of its supercomputer soon to be able stand toe to toe with the region’s other burgeoning powers in the sector.

Uri Eliabayev is an AI consultant and the founder of the community Machine & Deep Learning Israel.