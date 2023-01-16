Haaretz - back to home page
‘Ministers Will Cease to Be Subject to the Law,’ AG’s Office Warns Over Gov’t Bill

The amendment debated at the Knesset’s Constitutional Committee would allow cabinet members to ignore the advice of their ministry’s legal adviser. ‘The cabinet will be the law,’ the attorney general’s office charged

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on Sunday.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on Sunday.Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson's Office.
The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee convened Monday to debate an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government that would allow cabinet members to ignore the advice of their ministry’s legal adviser – one part of a wider judicial reform package being pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in order to weaken the judiciary's ability to check the Knesset.

The new bill, proposed by the panel’s chairman, lawmaker Simcha Rothman of Religious Zionism, states: “Legal advice given to the prime minister, the government or one of its ministers will not be binding and will not change their legal situation.”

Simcha Rothman on Monday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The new bill will essentially change the status of the legal advisers at government ministries, so they would no longer report to Israel’s attorney general and would instead become personal appointments of individual ministers.

The Knesset's legal adviser, Sagit Afik, criticized the fact that the draft law was formulated without input from the Knesset committee’s legal adviser.

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon, who was presenting a response to the legislation on behalf of Attorney General Gili Baharav-Miara, harshly warned that "If these steps are approved, the cabinet and its ministers will cease being subject to the law. The cabinet will be the law.”

The deputy attorney general added that “These steps could result in the undermining of the rule of law. … [if this] will be realized, [legislative] mechanisms will become hollow. The cabinet and its ministers will no longer be subject to the law.”

Lawmakers at the committee meeting, Monday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Former Justice Minister Daniel Friedmann, who appeared before the committee via Zoom, said, “I’m not in favor of legal advisers being personal appointment… We need to remember that the court has the final verdict whether the cabinet accepts the legal adviser's stance or if it doesn't."

