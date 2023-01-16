Students Arrested as Hundreds Protest Across Israel Against Judicial Shake-up

Four students at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem were arrested on Monday as hundreds of students from university campuses across the country protested the government’s plan to curb the authority of the Israeli judiciary.

The students were arrested after they blocked a road and refused to comply with police instructions, according to authorities.

The demonstrations took place on Monday despite a statement issued the day before by the National Union of Israeli Students that it would not take a side in the controversy over the plan.

Open gallery view Students at Hebrew University in Jerusalem being arrested after a protest on Monday. Credit: Yael Freidson

The universities themselves also announced that they are not a party to the protests and that classes were proceeding as usual.

Several hundred demonstrators showed up for the protest at the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. They carried Israeli flags and signs reading “Fighting for democracy.” One speaker cited a prior quote by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he advocated protecting an independent judiciary.

Open gallery view Israeli students at Tel Aviv University protesting against the government’s plans to curb it judiciary on Monday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

At Tel Aviv University, several hundred protesting students faced off with about 10 counter-demonstrators from the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization, who voiced their support for the government’s plans, which would allow the Knesset to override rulings by the High Court of Justice, give the government and Knesset a majority on the Judicial Appointments Committee and have legal advisers at government ministries report to government ministers and not to the country’s attorney general. Critics of the court say that it has exceeded its authority.

Hebrew University law professor Barak Medina, who joined the students demonstrating against the overhaul of the judiciary, told Haaretz that rather than reforming the system, it would dismantle it.

“There are also problems with our system of elections. That doesn’t mean that you eliminate elections,” Medina quipped. “Unless we have a constitution, the main idea is for there to be a broad consensus when it comes to making significant constitutional changes.”

Israel has no formal written constitution. The Knesset has passed basic laws that form the building blocks for a constitution, but they can be easily amended.

Open gallery view Students protesting at Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva on Monday. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

At Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Be’er Sheva, about 200 people demonstrated against the government plan. Protesters carried signs with slogans including “We won’t permit the High Court to crumble” and “Separation of powers to protect rights.”

The protests were organized by “Meha’at Hastudentim,” (Student Protest), which called the demonstrations “just the beginning.”

“Democracy is not a slogan empty of content but a fundamental that should be fought for. This is an uncompromising fight for our future against a government that in the name of the tyranny of the majority is threatening to trample democracy and further along, without restraints or curbs, will do harm to equality and the freedom of many groups in Israeli society,” the group said. “We are determined to stop the craziness, and this is just the beginning.”