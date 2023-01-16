Amid the excitement of the opening last week of Israel’s first 7-Eleven convenience store at Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv, it was interesting to note that the retailer’s Israeli franchisee, Electra Consumer Products, has chosen not to open the store on Shabbat. This comes a decade and a half after another firm headed by business executive David Weissman bought the AM:PM convenience store chain and incurred the wrath of the ultra-Orthodox community for being open on Shabbat.

AM:PM was acquired by Weissman’s Blue Square group, which at the time also owned Mega supermarkets and Shefa Shuk, which catered to the ultra-Orthodox community. AM:PM stores continued to do business on the Sabbath, prompting an ultra-Orthodox boycott against all of Blue Square’s retail locations, including Shefa Shuk. It was one of Weissman’s biggest business mistakes. The head of the committee leading the boycott, Yitzchak Goldknopf, happens now to be Israel’s new housing minister.

The boycott cost Shefa Shuk hundreds of millions of shekels in sales within a short period. The chain declined and Mega was forced to convert most of its Shefa Shuk locations to other brand formats. Mega changed the name of Shefa Shuk to Zol B’Shefa, but sales didn’t recover.

Prior to that, Goldknopf’s committee opposed plans by El Al Israel Airlines to fly on Shabbat. Following a month-long boycott of the carrier, Goldknopf’s committee signed an agreement to lift the boycott in return for a commitment by El Al not to fly on the Sabbath. In contrast to El Al, which chose to accommodate the ultra-Orthodox community’s concerns, Blue Square chose the opposite approach and lost. Ever since, the Shefa Shuk saga has served as a warning to Israeli retailers who wish to cater to the ultra-Orthodox public not to open on Shabbat – including in secular neighborhoods.

Electra faced the same dilemma with the opening of its Dizengoff Center store, which is to be followed shortly by eight other locations in the Tel Aviv area. 7-Eleven is trying to compete with AM:PM and other retailers that are open on Shabbat, but the Dizengoff Center store was not open last weekend.

At the launch of the Dizengoff store, the CEO of Electra Consumer Products, Zvika Shwimmer, was asked about the issue and instead of an affirmative or negative answer, said that the store would be open “whenever it’s possible from the standpoint of [municipal] bylaws, taking the demands and feelings of every sector into consideration.” His response was similar when the question was posed to him again and created confusion, generating conflicting media reports about the store’s hours. But it was closed last Shabbat.

Shabbat air conditioners

The Electra group is involved in a wide range of businesses from commercial real estate to retailing to the air conditioner business. In 2021, Electra had almost 900 million shekels ($264 million) in air conditioner sales, accounting for 19 percent of the entire group’s business. It currently controls about 40 percent of Israel’s consumer air conditioner market.

Electra pitches its air conditioners to the ultra-Orthodox community as well and according to market sources, has high market penetration in the community, along with Tadiran. To appeal to the ultra-Orthodox public, Electra developed air conditioners in cooperation with rabbis that are considered particularly suitable for Sabbath-observant customers who refrain from turning electrical appliances on or off on Shabbat.

And its advertising in the ultra-Orthodox community touts the product’s certification as not violating the Sabbath, and it includes “a built-in Shabbat control inside the air conditioner, without the need for an external device,” as one ad described it. Electra also publicized the fact that it had installed air conditioning at synagogues affiliated with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the country’s leading ultra-Orthodox figures, who died last year.

Electra’s potential losses from a boycott by the ultra-Orthodox community extend beyond its air conditioning business. It has its own food retail brand that caters to the community – Shuk Mehadrin. It’s part of the Yeinot Bitan chain, which Electra Consumer Products purchased in 2021 at a market valuation of 400 million shekels ($117 million). Shuk Mehandrin has about 15 locations.

For now, it appears that Electra prefers not to risk its revenues from the ultra-Orthodox public, even if it means not competing with other food retailers by opening 7-Eleven on the Sabbath.