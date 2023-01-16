Haaretz - back to home page
Justice Minister: Netanyahu Trial Created 'Broad' Support Among Israelis for Overhaul

Opposition head Lapid quips at faction meeting that prime minister ‘didn’t tell the voters that Israel would cease to be a democracy,’ as Netanyahu asserts that his reforms are supported by millions

Noa Shpigel
Yariv Levin
Yariv LevinCredit: Oren Ben Hakoon
Justice Minister Yariv Levin told the Knesset on Monday that the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "contributed to a very broad public understanding that there are failures that need to be corrected," hitting back against emboldened opposition to his plans to overhaul Israel's judicial system.

His far-reaching plan includes granting more power to politicians in the selection of judges and even the Supreme Court president, weakening legal advisers in ministries, and allowing the Knesset to override the Supreme Court with a simple majority of 61 votes.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his new government will plow ahead with their judicial overhaul on Monday, amid intensified criticism and demonstrations against the proposed reforms.

“We have no intention of apologizing,” Netanyahu responded to opposition leader Yair Lapid’s comments that he had not forewarned the public about the extent of the reform.

Lapid had quipped at a Yesh Atid meeting in the Knesset that “They [Netanyahu and his allies] didn’t tell the voters that Israel would cease to be a democracy,”

“Two days before the election, I was interviewed and I said that we would carry out changes to the judicial system,” the prime minister said in rebuttal at a Likud party meeting.

Netanyahu asserted last week that his far-reaching judicial reforms enjoy broad support among the public, but the controversial proposal has elicited a public backlash, with 80,000 people rallying against them in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The premier’s comments come amid a new survey released on Sunday from the Israel Democracy Institute that 57 percent of Israelis opposed blocking the Supreme Court’s authority in halting legislation from the Knesset, as proposed by Israel’s new government, if the essence of those laws are anti-democratic.

Despite the backing for maintaining a stronger judiciary, the survey found that public trust in Israel’s government institutions has plummeted from 61 percent a decade ago to 33 percent today.

