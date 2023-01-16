Justice Ministry to Give Position on Levin’s Anti-judiciary Plan in Three Weeks

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara have reached an agreement according to which civil servants in the attorney general’s office will submit within three weeks their position on the justice minister’s draft law to weaken the judiciary.

The legal opinions will be drafted, as is customary, by the Justice Ministry’s Legal Counsel and Legislative Affairs Department. The department advises the government, lawmakers and Knesset committees on draft legislation and routinely remains involved with draft laws throughout the legislative process.

The opinions will be composed in coordination with Baharav-Miara. They are expected to point to numerous legal failures in the bills composing what Supreme Court President Esther Hayut has called “a plan to crush the justice system.”

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Justice Ministry officials told Haaretz Sunday that after the opinion is formulated, they will meet with Levin, who has said he is willing to listen to them and to make changes to the bills before they are introduced. Sources in the Justice Ministry told Haaretz on Saturday that minor changes will not suffice in light of the extreme measures Levin said he plans to enact, and that significant corrections will be required.

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is scheduled to begin discussion Monday of an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government that would allow cabinet members to ignore the advice of their ministry’s legal adviser. The bill, proposed by the panel’s chairman, MK Simcha Rothman, states: “Legal advice given to the prime minister, the government or one of its ministers will not be binding and will not change the legal situation for them.” The legal adviser of the Knesset, Sagit Afik, criticized the fact that the draft law was formulated without input from the Knesset committee’s legal adviser.

Levin’s plan includes a series of bills aimed at weakening the power of the judiciary. Among other things, they propose to secure a majority for coalition representatives on the Judicial Appointments Committee; shortening the term of the Supreme Court president and vice president and opening these positions to candidates who did not serve on the Supreme Court; eliminating the principle of reasonableness and allowing the Knesset to override a Supreme Court ruling that strikes down unconstitutional legislation, with the votes of 61 of the 120 lawmakers, if even a single justice hearing the case dissented from the majority ruling.

The draft bills propose expanding the Judicial Appointments Committee from nine to 11 members and altering its composition. The panel currently comprises the justice minister (who chairs the committee), four politicians (from the Knesset and the cabinet), three Supreme Court justices and two representatives from the Israel Bar Association.

The expanded panel proposed by Levin would comprise the justice minister, two additional cabinet members, the Supreme Court president, two additional justices and the chairs of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, the Knesset House Committee and the State Control Committee. Only one opposition representative would serve on the panel. In addition, the justice minister would select two representatives of the public, replacing the bar association representatives.

The current version of the legislative override proposal would prohibit the Supreme Court from deliberating on Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Challenges to any other laws would have to be heard by the entire bench of 15 justices, and supported by 12 of them. Over the past 30 years, the court has overturned just 22 laws.

According to the current formulation of the override clause, if the disqualification of a regular law is not done in full and unanimously, the Knesset can relegislate it with the approval of 61 MKs. It will remain in effect until the next Knesset, which can review it again, or for four years (whichever is later). That means the Supreme Court could overturn laws without the current Knesset relegislating them, as long as the court’s ruling is unanimous. It also allows the Knesset to relegislate a law overturned by the full panel of justices, on condition that it was enacted by a previous Knesset.

Regarding the cancellation of the principle of reasonableness, the proposal states that the court will not reject a decision of the cabinet, a minister or any other authority on the grounds that it violates the principle of reasonableness. “In recent decades, Israeli jurisprudence has developed exceptional grounds for intervention in the actions of the government whenever the court believes that the decision of the government or the minister is unreasonable,” Levin wrote in the draft by way of justifying the need to strike down the principle of reasonableness.