Jewish Settler Teens Indicted for Vandalizing Christian Graves

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed indictments against two Jewish teens on Monday after they broke into the Protestant Christian cemetery on Mount Zion and desecrated more than 30 graves in early January.

The two indicted were 18-years-old Daniel Piro and a 15-year-old minor, residents from the West Bank settlement of Hashmonaim and the central Israeli town of Even Yehuda, respectively.

According to the indictment, the defendants were filmed by security cameras as they broke into the graveyard at about 3:20 P.M., and broke crosses, toppled headstones, destroyed iconography and threw debris over the cemetery walls. They threw parts of marble crosses at headstones and destroyed graves.

The defendants have been charged with entering a place of worship or burial without permission, causing particular damage under aggravating circumstances and insulting religion.

The prosecution requested that the court extend the defendants’ house arrest until the end of the legal proceedings.

The cemetery was established in 1848 and is maintained by the local Lutheran and Anglican communities. Among the graves vandalized were three of British police officers from the British Mandate period and others of the Protestant community, including Bishop Samuel Gobat, the second Protestant bishop of Jerusalem – who purchased the land for the cemetery – and died in 1879.

Open gallery view Caretakers of the Protestant cemetery inspect vandalized graves on Mount Zion outside Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this January. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

The cemetery has been vandalized a number of times in the past, and in recent years Christian clergy in the area have suffered from abuse on the part of religious and Haredi Jews. Recently, two Givati infantry brigade soldiers were questioned on suspicions they spit at a procession of Armenian priests in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“We are worried,” said a member of the Protestant community who asked not to be identified by name. “This comes after priests were spat at. There was a case of an attack in the Old City; as a community we are very worried. Our feeling is that they are trying to minimize these incidents, and it does not receive political attention,” he said.

“These things are heating up. Every few years, they desecrate the cemetery. Our hope is that the police and political system will take this incident seriously and do everything they can to protect the communities, with their religious heritage in the city. We want to be optimistic that the authorities will provide us with support,” he added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned “the act of vandalism at the [Protestant] church” in a tweet last Tuesday. “This act is neither religious nor ethical, and its perpetrators must be brought to justice. The State of Israel has guaranteed since its founding freedom of worship and religion for members of every faith, and will continue to be such a home.”

Tag Meir, an Israeli organization that fights acts of Jewish religious violence, condemned the attack, which it said “joins many ’price tag’ and hate crimes carried out over the years at Dormition Abbey, the Dajani family cemetery and at the seminary connected to the Orthodox church.”

The NGO added, “The Israel Police have established a station at the site, which has not succeeded in avoiding the recurrence of these crimes.”