Israel's Far-right Finance Minister: 'I'm a Fascist Homophobe But... I Won't Stone Gays'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a conversation published Monday that even if he actively worked against the LGBT community, his voters would still support him.

In a recording of a conversation with a businessman published by Israel's Kan public broadcaster, Smotrich is heard saying: "A Sephardi or a traditional Jew, do you think he (the businessman) cares about gays? He couldn't care less. He says 'do you think I care that you [Smotrich] are against them?'"

In the recording Smotrich is heard saying: "I'm a fascist homophobe, but I'm a man of my word," adding that "I won't stone gays, and you won't feed me shrimp."

Smotrich was also recorded saying voters support him because he was "the only one who didn't cooperate with the United Arab List and is safeguarding the Land of Israel for [their] grandchildren."

Former Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Yair Lapid took to twitter on Monday and commented on the recording, saying: "This reminds us how weak Netanyahu is and how dangerous it is that he's kept captive by extremists. It's not a question of left or right, and it's not a question of the Likud or Yesh Atid [parties]. The major question is whether you love your fellow man or hate him."