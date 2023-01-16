Israel's Culture Minister Weighs Cutting Funds for Hebron Documentary

Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar's office approved a proposal from a fringe, right-wing group to investigate the funding sources for an Israeli documentary about the occupation of the West Bank city of Hebron.

Zohar initiated the investigation to check if the funding for the production of the film H2: Occupation Lab can be retroactively pulled. The film examines the power relations inside Hebron under Israeli occupation and the decision to investigate the funding sources was taken after Shay Glick, director of the right-wing organization B'tzalmo, asked the minister to look into the issue ahead of the film's screening at the Holon Cinematheque on Monday night.

"The Culture and Sports Ministry is looking into the matter with cooperation from relevant experts and the Finance Ministry. I repeat and say that works which tarnish Israel will not receive any public funding on my watch," Zohar wrote.

In an interview with Ynet published on Monday, Zohar added that he aims to establish a working protocol "requiring artists to sign a loyalty agreement that states they will not tarnish the country if they receive government funding".

H2: Occupation Lab, directed by Idit Avrahami and Noam Sheizaf premiered at the 2022 DocAviv festival. Using rare archive footage and interviews with Hebron’s military commanders through the years, the documentary tells the story of a city where Israeli settlers live amongst the Palestinian population guarded by hundreds of Israeli soldiers.

The film was funded by the Hot Cable Television Company along with support from The News Fund for Cinema and Television, Mifal HaPais (Israel's national lottery) and other international organizations.

Glick also appealed to the Holon Cinematheque, to Holon’s mayor and to members of the city council. He assailed the movie, claiming that “the Holon theater was not the venue for people supporting boycotts and hatred, for draft dodgers and for anyone inimical to Israel. IDF soldiers are the best and most moral in the world,” he wrote. He also wrote that if the screening in Holon were not cancelled, there would be a demonstration there. Similar pressure led to the cancellation of the movie’s screening in Pardes Hannah- Karkur last month. Following the cancellation, residents and artist groups got together for an alternative screening across from the local council on the designated evening, with anti-move demonstrators standing on the other side of the square.

The film's directors , Avrahami and Sheizaf, said in response: “we will not yield to fake news attacks against the movie, instigated by people who have not seen it. People putting out these announcements don’t even know that the main speakers in the movie are IDF officers and military governors from the last 50 years. Our real fear is of their power to intimidate and threaten mayors and local council heads, as well as broadcasting bodies who will be concerned about showing and funding movies about complex political issues. You can always make movies that curry favor. The activity against movies dealing with difficult topics will not change the harsh reality, and just like with the movie ‘Two Kids a Day,’ we won’t yield or break.”