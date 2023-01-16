Israeli Stabbed in West Bank Village Near Ramallah, Police Say
The 25-year-old victim was shopping at a store in a village near Ramallah when he was approached and stabbed, Israeli police reported
An Israeli was stabbed in the West Bank village of Deir Qaddis near Ramallah, police reported on Monday.
The 25-year-old victim was shopping at a store in the village when a suspect arrived at the scene stabbed him, paramedics at the scene said. The victim was lightly wounded, and was fully conscious and mobile when medics arrived.
This is a developing story.
