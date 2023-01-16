Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Stabbed in West Bank Village Near Ramallah, Police Say

The 25-year-old victim was shopping at a store in a village near Ramallah when he was approached and stabbed, Israeli police reported

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
BREAKING NEWS
הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf

An Israeli was stabbed in the West Bank village of Deir Qaddis near Ramallah, police reported on Monday.

The 25-year-old victim was shopping at a store in the village when a suspect arrived at the scene stabbed him, paramedics at the scene said. The victim was lightly wounded, and was fully conscious and mobile when medics arrived.

This is a developing story.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics