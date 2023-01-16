Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi was officially appointed on Monday morning as the Israel Defense Forces’ 23rd Chief of Staff. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Halevi to the position and gave him the rank of Lieutenant General at a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. Halevi replaces Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who finished his four-year term as Chief of Staff.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke at the ceremony, and vowed in his speech to prevent political pressures from influencing the army’s work. “For every soldier and officer – there is one commander above all, the Chief of Staff, the highest command in the army, subordinate to the Minister of Defense,” he said. “I will make sure outside pressure – political, legal and otherwise – stop at me and do not reach the gates of the IDF.”

Gallant’s remarks follow his recent conversation with top IDF officials where he, unofficially, promised them that he intends to make sure some authority over the West Banks remains under his ministry, rather than under the total control of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is gearing up to head the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories that oversees the West Bank – the first politician to do so.

Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Aviv has warned against some of the new government’s planned changes in the West Bank and said that his position had been coordinated with his successor.

Netanyahu said at the ceremony that Israel will continue to defend itself against its enemies, namely Iran and its proxies. “In the face of these threats, [from Iran], we must continue with our determination, as we have done in the last decade, including with Aviv [Kochavi] during the four years of your tenure as Chief of Staff, and we will continue to do so.”

Open gallery view Aviv Kovchavi (R) and Herzi Halevi on Monday. Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Halevi, 55-years-old, joined the IDF in 1985 as a paratrooper, rising in the ranks to become head of the military’s intelligence branch, Commander of the Southern Command and Deputy Chief of Staff. Halevi also served in other key positions including commander of the Paratroopers Brigade during Operation Cast Lead with Gaza and commander of the elite Sayeret Matkal unit. As head of Southern Command, he oversaw several rounds of combat along the Gaza border, among them Operation Black Belt, in which senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata was killed.

Halevi was appointed to the post last September by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. A committee composed of judges and legal experts, headed by former judge Elyakim Rubinstein, said that they did not find any reason to dismiss Halevi’s appointment. However, one member of the committee, scholar Talia Einhorn, noted in a minority opinion that appointing a chief of staff so close to the November 1 election threatens its integrity and therefore the appointment should be postponed to a later date.