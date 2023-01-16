Haaretz - back to home page
Hamas Releases Rare Unverified Footage of Israeli Captive in Gaza Strip

The footage of the man presented as Abera Mengistu was published on the first day in office for the Israeli army's new chief of staff

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
The man presented as Abera Mengistu in the Hamas footage.
Hamas have released rare footage on Monday of a man that they claim to be Israeli prisoner Abera Mengistu, who has been held by the militant group in the Gaza Strip since 2014, in a challenge to the Israeli army's new chief of staff on his first day in office.

In the undated video, the man who appears to be Mengistu asked about his nine-year captivity: "For how long will I be in captivity? After so many years, where is the state and the people of Israel?"

No confirmed video of Mengistu has been released since his captivity.

Addressing the newly sworn-in IDF chief of staff, the group wrote in a caption that Herzl Halevi "must bear the burden of this failure and its consequences."

Mengistu, a resident of the southern coastal city, crossed the border fence into Gaza in 2014 of his own accord and has been held there since.

In June 2021, Al Jazeera released a recording in which a man is heard saying "I'm an Israeli soldier held captive" by Hamas, which Israeli and foreign media outlets said might be the voice of Mengistu, a claim that his mother denies.

The bodies of two Israeli soldiers are held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as two Israeli civilians, Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

Comments

