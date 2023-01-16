Former Israeli PM Bennett Slams Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul as 'Dangerous'

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday called the plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin to weaken Israel's judicial system "dangerous," adding that it would "damage the foundations of the State of Israel."

"It is no secret that I believe that for generations the judicial system has overreached its authority, and has blocked any attempt at reform," Bennett said. "I believe that certain changes are required in the judicial system, some of which we have even promoted in recent years" However, he added that "no historical distortion is corrected by another distortion."

"The government must understand, it is forbidden to go to the opposite extreme by losing checks and balances, neutering the judicial system, and transferring the appointment of all Israeli judges to the Prime Minister as proposed," Bennett stated.

In a Twitter post, Bennett suggested that members of the government and members of the opposition negotiate the details of the plan. "To be honest, the formula is not very complicated if only both sides come with a little goodwill."

Levin is pursuing legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

By adding two members to the nine-member panel of the Judicial Committee, Levin claims that the new makeup “will represent all the authorities equally.” The expanded panel would include three Supreme Court justices, three cabinet ministers, three lawmakers – two from the coalition, one from the opposition and two public representatives chosen by the justice minister.

The latter two members would replace the current two representatives of the Israel Bar Association. Augmenting the number of coalition representatives to seven would prevent the justices from blocking appointments.

Speaking at a conference of the Israeli Association of Public Law in Haifa on Thursday, High Court President Esther Hayut said that Netanyahu’s government’s plan to radically overhaul Israel’s judiciary “will shatter the judicial system and is in fact an unrestrained attack.”

Hayut said that the override clause will enable the Knesset to “override human rights.”

Responding to the criticism of his proposal, Levin told the Knesset on Monday that the corruption trial of Netanyahu "contributed to a very broad public understanding that there are failures that need to be corrected."