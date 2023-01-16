Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ben-Gvir Names Police Commander During 2020 anti-Netanyahu Protests as Security Secretary

Brig. Gen. Kobi Yaacobi, recently appointed as commander of the Zion region at the Jerusalem District, is the National Security Minister’s first appointment. Demonstrators have claimed in the past that he employed disproportionate force during the protests

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Brigadier General Kobi Yaacobi, last year.
Brigadier General Kobi Yaacobi, last year.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his first appointment on Sunday installing Brigadier General Kobi Yaacobi as his secretary for security matters, to coordinate between the minister and the police, the Prisons Service, and other law enforcement agencies.

Yaacobi has been promoted to Brigadier General during the past year and is now serving as the commander of the Zion Region within the Jerusalem District. Over the past year he was awarded the exemplary conduct medal (Itur Hamofet) due to his actions during the evacuation of a hospital near Jerusalem that had caught fire.

Kobi Yaacobi among protesters in front of the PM's residence, in Jerusalem, 2020.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

While commander of the Moriah Station in Jerusalem some two years ago, Yaacobi commanded the police forces during the protests in front of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. Some of the leaders of the protests, who viewed him as having used disproportionate force against them during the demonstrations, criticized him harshly.

At a meeting with several regular Balfour protesters in 2020, Yaacobi said that “all the hardest decisions at the demonstrations, I’m the one who took them. Shoshke’s arrest, Amir Haskel, that’s me,” refering to an absurdist performance artist and a 70 year-old Air Force veteran whose arrests at the demonstrations drew media coverage and criticism.

At the same meeting, Yaacobi voiced support for Chief Superintendent Nisso Guetta, who was caught on tape assaulting a protester. “Nisso will be exonerated by the Police Investigations Unit. I say that with absolute certainty. Nisso was provoked on purpose with someone waiting with a camera, they did a good a job and it worked,” Yaacobi said at the time. Guetta was convicted in June on two counts of assault against a protester and a photographer.

Yaacobi’s appointment is considered unusual, because he was only appointed as commander of the Zion Region last May. Yaacobi, a well-regarded police officer, has served in the past at the security secretariat under ministers Erdan and Ohana. Yaacobi will remain a Brigadier General, and will replace Major General Eli Kazari.

This is the first police appointment for Ben-Gvir, who has a large round of appointments ahead of him, including the posts of Deputy Commissioner, and probably the command posts of the Jerusalem and Southern districts.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics