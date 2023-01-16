Ben-Gvir Names Police Commander During 2020 anti-Netanyahu Protests as Security Secretary

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his first appointment on Sunday installing Brigadier General Kobi Yaacobi as his secretary for security matters, to coordinate between the minister and the police, the Prisons Service, and other law enforcement agencies.

Yaacobi has been promoted to Brigadier General during the past year and is now serving as the commander of the Zion Region within the Jerusalem District. Over the past year he was awarded the exemplary conduct medal (Itur Hamofet) due to his actions during the evacuation of a hospital near Jerusalem that had caught fire.

Open gallery view Kobi Yaacobi among protesters in front of the PM's residence, in Jerusalem, 2020. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

While commander of the Moriah Station in Jerusalem some two years ago, Yaacobi commanded the police forces during the protests in front of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. Some of the leaders of the protests, who viewed him as having used disproportionate force against them during the demonstrations, criticized him harshly.

At a meeting with several regular Balfour protesters in 2020, Yaacobi said that “all the hardest decisions at the demonstrations, I’m the one who took them. Shoshke’s arrest, Amir Haskel, that’s me,” refering to an absurdist performance artist and a 70 year-old Air Force veteran whose arrests at the demonstrations drew media coverage and criticism.

At the same meeting, Yaacobi voiced support for Chief Superintendent Nisso Guetta, who was caught on tape assaulting a protester. “Nisso will be exonerated by the Police Investigations Unit. I say that with absolute certainty. Nisso was provoked on purpose with someone waiting with a camera, they did a good a job and it worked,” Yaacobi said at the time. Guetta was convicted in June on two counts of assault against a protester and a photographer.

Yaacobi’s appointment is considered unusual, because he was only appointed as commander of the Zion Region last May. Yaacobi, a well-regarded police officer, has served in the past at the security secretariat under ministers Erdan and Ohana. Yaacobi will remain a Brigadier General, and will replace Major General Eli Kazari.

This is the first police appointment for Ben-Gvir, who has a large round of appointments ahead of him, including the posts of Deputy Commissioner, and probably the command posts of the Jerusalem and Southern districts.