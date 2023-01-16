14-year-old Palestinian Shot in the Head by Israeli Soldiers

A 14-year-old Palestinian was fatally wounded Monday morning by Israeli army gunfire near Bethlehem. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the 14-year-old was shot in the head in the Palestinian refugee camp of Dheisheh. The IDF has yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, A 45-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli military fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday after attempting to harm soldiers, according to the military.

The IDF's initial report stated that Ahmed Kahla arrived at a military post near the town of Silwad by car and began throwing stones. After which he approached the soldiers at the post with a drawn knife.

The army later changed its version of events now claiming that the soldiers called for him to stop and used tear gas when he refused their order. After refusing to exit his vehicle, the army said that a confrontation ensued, and that he tried to steal a weapon from a soldier and was then shot.

On Saturday three Palestinians were killed following clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. Two of the men, 24-year-old Izz Eddin Basem Hamamreh and 23-year-old Amjad Adnan Khalilieh, were reportedly Islamic Jihad operatives who took part in a shootout with IDF soldiers near the village of Jaba’ south of Jenin.

The third man, Yazan Al-Jaabari, 20, died from wounds he sustained on Jan. 2 when he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the West Bank, Ibn Sina hospital in the southern town of Jenin said.