I Am a Lifelong Likudnik. But Netanyahu Has Betrayed Me

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I write as a friend, but not as a sycophant.

I write as a former member of Herut and executive of the World Likud; as a former nine-year Likud member of the Zionist General Council; and as a disciple of Ze'ev Jabotinsky, Menachem Begin and my dear friend and mentor, Shmuel Katz, a founder of the Land of Israel movement.

I write also as a parent of an oleh, whose life I view as the personification of Zionism. He turned down prestigious opportunities in America to make aliyah, serving in a Nahal unit and in reserve duty for more than 20 years. He has two sons, our precious grandsons – one completed his military service; the other is currently training in an elite IDF unit.

So it is with grave concern for the future of my immediate family, as well as for a great number of Israel’s people, that I review the government you have crafted.

Would Begin or Yitzhak Shamir – the latter of whom advanced your career – have brought the thug Itamar Ben-Gvir, a man who reveres the terrorist murderer Baruch Goldstein, or the violence-prone agitator Bezalel Smotrich into the cabinet?

Would your predecessors have reserved a place in their office for the extremist homophobe Avi Maoz, and given him control over part of the country's educational curriculum? Would they have given a cabinet post to Orit Strock, who would encourage physicians to violate their Hippocratic Oath in favor of a far-right, racist worldview? Would Begin or Shamir have attempted to weaken the judicial system, the cornerstone of every democratic state?

Either out of an overarching quest for power or an effort to defuse legal action, you are tragically straying so far from the paths your Likud forbearers have paved.

In interviews, you have given assurances that you will be capable of controlling the extremists with whom you are breaking bread, but it does not take a prophet to know that you will not be able to check their more aggressive and dangerous tendencies.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are considerably greener and more energetic than you. In contrast to your own transactional politics, they and their ilk are driven by ideological commitment. They will not stop until the State of Israel, just weeks ago a citadel of modernity, descends into theocratic chaos.

In the words of Hosea, you are sowing a wind, and you shall reap a whirlwind – a cataclysm that will engulf not only the country, but Jewish communities throughout the world. Consider, for example, the impact of these policies upon the Jewish students who valiantly hold the line against antisemitism, BDS and calls for Israel’s delegitimization on many U.S. campuses. Even without repressive changes to the Law of Return, how many of these young people will elect to live in a nation governed by espousers of hate?

You insist that Israel be recognized as a “Jewish” nation. I agree, but then the nation’s populace and institutions must reflect a Jewishness that incorporates both Torah and our prophetic tradition.

The Book your associates claim to be guided by calls upon the Jewish people to be a light unto the world. But this can hardly be accomplished when mercy, compassion and devotion to the rule of law are sublimated to the rule of extremists.

To be a true light, our people and homeland must first recognize the importance of every person who proudly identifies as a Jew. Your task as Israel’s prime minister is to not surrender to the forces of division but rather to encourage tolerance and unity.

You must also find a way to honor the ancestral Jewish territorial birthright with policies recognizing the legitimate concerns of the non-Jews who live in the entire Land of Israel. This, of course, is a difficult existential proposition, and one that you greatly complicate by joining forces with the advocates of repression and expulsion.

What happened to the young diplomat who, demonstrated skill and verve in articulating Israel’s just cause in Washington and at the United Nations? You are embarking on a lonely road, isolating the nation you lead from its allies as you increasingly submit to the will of Kahanists, religious fanatics and a clown car of rapacious rogues.

I predict that your miscalculation will be your dark legacy. You have sadly sold Jabotinsky's birthright for a mess of pottage, an indigestible stew of radicalism that can only result in significant harm to a great nation, both in its ancient land and in exile.

Gerald Strober, the author of 'American Jews: Community in Crisis,' is the co-author with Deborah Hart Strober, of ten published books including oral history, and oral biography, as well as narrative and biographical non-fiction