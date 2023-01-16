For Netanyahu, Israel’s Democracy Is Just Collateral Damage

As in so many areas of our national life, Israel has adopted a unique American contribution to world culture: The demolition derby – and upped the ante. In the U.S. original, drivers deliberately ram into and demolish each other’s cars. In Israel’s far more sophisticated version, it is state institutions that are demolished.

The magnificent edifice of Israeli democracy and its fiercely independent judiciary is under attack. The onslaught is spearheaded by Benjamin Netanyahu, a premier determined to go to all lengths to avoid a likely jail sentence, and by a justice minister, Yariv Levin, motivated by an inexplicable malice towards the very judiciary for whom he now bears ministerial responsibility.

Only the wilfully blind could believe that the proposed “reform” is truly designed to address its alleged dysfunctions.

The most far-reaching change, an “override clause,” would allow the Knesset to nullify Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 seats out of the 120 total. Had the proposed majority been two thirds or three quarters (80-90 seats), i.e. an unusual and commanding Knesset consensus, the proposal might have had some merit. But this is a naked power grab. Moreover, the Court would only be allowed to strike down legislation with an unheard of, and functionally impossible, majority of 12 out of 15 justices.

In parliamentary systems the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches is highly limited to begin with. The new law would thus essentially leave Israel with a single branch of government. The executive would propose legislation; a subservient Knesset would adopt it, effectively automatically; and it would be subject to judicial review that can be overridden by those who proposed it to begin with. The fox would be guarding the hen house.

A second change would provide the governing coalition with a clear majority in the committee that appoints judges, including Supreme Court justices, thereby politicizing what has historically been a nonpartisan process. Politicians, including those under indictment, would be empowered to appoint their own judges. Certainly convenient.

A third change would eliminate the “reasonableness” criterion that the courts have used to assess governmental (mis)conduct. Purely by chance, and shocking though this may be, the Supreme Court might wish to apply this criterion in the case now it before, regarding Arye Dery’s appointment as a minister (Netanyahu also wants to appoint him Deputy Prime Minister.)

Dery, a repeat offender who has served time in jail, was convicted just a year ago of tax evasion and given a suspended sentence in exchange for his withdrawal from public life. Instead, he will now be both minister of health and the interior and later become the finance minister, a position for which he is uniquely qualified. Who better to oversee Israel’s recalcitrant taxpayers than an experienced tax dodger?

Open gallery view Arye Dery being released from prison in 1999, after the first of his criminal convictions Credit: AP

Two final changes would further weaken Israel’s rule of law. The position of the attorney general would be split into two – legal advisor to the cabinet and chief prosecutor – and the legal advisors in the different ministries would be appointed by their ministers, not the attorney general. It is, of course, fortuitous happenstance, that the new chief prosecutor, who would be appointed by the cabinet, would have the authority to terminate Netanyahu’s trial.

The changed status of the legal advisors would essentially enable ministers to determine the legality of proposed legislation and then have a Supreme Court, whose members they had appointed, give the final approval.

Israel's Chief Justice, Esther Hayut, has called the planned changes an “unbridled attack…(designed) to crush Israel’s legal system… and a mortal blow to Israel’s democratic identity.” Former Chief Justice, Aharon Barak, stated that they constitute “a clear and present danger to Israeli democracy.” Both he and former Justice Menachem Mazuz warned that Israel will effectively be left with just one branch of government. Eleven former attorneys-general and state prosecutors jointly warned that the changes would “destroy” Israel’s judiciary and enable a coalition majority to approve any governmental action.

Netanyahu and Levine have sought to justify the changes on majoritarian grounds; the coalition represents the will of the majority. True, but a fundamental principle of democracy is a guarantee of minority rights through a clear plan separation of powers and a strong judiciary. Moreover, the coalition does not truly represent majority will. A quirk of Israel’s electoral system turned a popular majority of just a few thousand votes (less than 1 percent of the votes cast) into a clear Knesset majority.

Open gallery view Netanyahu and Levin: Conducting a demolition derby against liberal democracy in Israel Credit: Noam Hershkovitz

Israel’s governmental machinery is also under attack. New ministries have been established and directors-general (the chief bureaucrats) appointed, solely for political reasons. Neither phenomenon is unprecedented, but never with such wanton abandon.

To sate the coalition’s rapacious Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) partners, yeshiva degrees, not just academic ones, will now be accepted as the basis for civil service employment. A witch hunt is reportedly underway to fire those civil servants hired under the previous government and, unsurprisingly, to force out the police detectives and investigators involved in Netanyahu’s cases.

Critically, two ministries will now share responsibility for West Bank affairs with the Ministry of Defense. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Ministry of National Security will have control over the Border Police, responsible to date for much of day-to-day security affairs in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Ben-Gvir is an ultranationalist serial offender, convicted eight times, including for incitement of terrorism. Since his appointment, he has already staged an intentionally provocative visit to the Temple Mount and the Border Police may now be wielded for purposes of political arson. The Minister of Finance, Betzalel Smotrich, is a similarly radical firebrand, arrested on charges of plotting a terrorist attack. He will now be responsible for the Civil Administration in the West Bank, with great influence over Palestinian affairs and settlement policy.

The outgoing Chief of Staff has warned that the changes would create an untenable situation in which the IDF would have to report to multiple ministers and emphasized, in a statement bordering on insubordination, that the IDF will only accept orders from the defense minister. Needless to say, only pusillanimous lefties attach importance to the integrity and strength of the IDF.

Ben-Gvir’s craven visit to the Temple Mount, a mere 13 minute jaunt during the early morning, when the compound was empty, along with the proposed judicial “reforms” and other changes undertaken by the new government, have already harmed Israel’s foreign relations. Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE was canceled and normalization with Saudi Arabia has been derailed.

Open gallery view Far-right political arsonist Itamar Ben-Gvir has already harmed Israel's foreign relations Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Israel has been condemned by virtually the entire international community and ties with the U.S. are fraught. The Security Council convened in emergency session and the General Assembly asked the International Criminal Court in The Hague to rule on the legality of the occupation and de facto annexation. As long as Israel’s Supreme Court conducted effective judicial oversight, the ICC did not have jurisdiction to intervene, but this may now change. Israeli officials traveling abroad may be exposed to charges of “war crimes.”

If these and other domestic policy outrages were not sufficient, the coalition decided to exacerbate ties with the Jewish diaspora. Under a change to the Law of Return, children of a single Jewish grandparent will no longer be considered Jewish and eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship. Well, who needs the diaspora anyway.

It is only a matter of time, before further provocations by Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and their ilk, soon lead to renewed conflict with Israeli Arabs, the Palestinians, Hezbollah and Hamas. For now, they are content to let Israel demolish itself. When it happened, the next conflict may not be limited to Gaza.

Rather than proceeding with due prudence and regard for process, Netanyahu and Levin are conducting a legal demolition derby. The proposed reforms will turn Israel into an illiberal democracy, akin to Turkey and Hungary. That's not what we were, and certainly not what we wish to become.

Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel, is the author of “Zion’s Dilemmas: How Israel Makes National Security Policy”, “Israeli National Security: A New Strategy for an Era of Change” and the forthcoming “Israel and the Cyber Threat: How the Startup Nation Became a Global Superpower.” Twitter: @chuck_freilich