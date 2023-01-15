The Tel Aviv Protest Was a Success, but It’s Only the First Test in a Long Struggle

The nascent protest movement against the new Israeli government’s plans to weaken the Supreme Court has already yielded one of the largest demonstrations in Israel in recent memory, but it's still too early to predict where that wave is heading.

Around 80,000 people gathered in the center of Tel Aviv, and thousands more in Jerusalem and Haifa. But this isn’t yet a movement with a clear direction or message. The numbers are an encouraging sign of course, but they're probably not enough to disconcert the leaders of the far-right coalition yet.

It was a get-to-know-you demonstration, a flexing of underused protest muscles that had weakened somewhat over the past year and a half. Even the homemade signs brought by some of the protestors lacked that extra edge of creativity.

The atmosphere in the wider circles of the demonstration was more calm than the recent predictions of violence had suggested. The protestors were content with just having shown up despite the rain. They were proud of having withstood the half hour of deluge. Facing the downpour was proof enough of their demonstration, and there was no need for a showdown with the police, who stood disconsolately on the sidelines.

Open gallery view Demonstrators in front of the President's Residence in Jerusalem Credit: Emil Salman

A few women tried to get a chant of “Who needs water-cannons?” going, but their voices didn’t carry in the rain. It was hard to hear the speeches at a distance from the stage, but they didn’t matter either. Just turning up and getting soaked was enough. That was what the evening was about: Proving that there are tens of thousands of Israelis who will come.

But it was hard to detect real anger or fear. The bitter atmosphere of the Balfour protests, from the last time Benjamin Netanyahu was in office, hasn’t yet permeated the new movement. There was a hint of that determination in the hardcore Balfour veterans who arrived early, flying their black flags and surrounding the stage. But further away in the square and the adjoining streets, it felt much more relaxed – despite being packed – as if the protestors were already sensing the danger, but only from afar. Another contrast from Balfour was the low number of signs personally attacking Netanyahu. This protest still lacks a clear focus.

And yet, the organizers and the broader Israeli opposition couldn't have anticipated a more successful evening. They brought many tens of thousands out in Israel’s three main cities on a winter night. This was a try-out, the first in a series of tests.

Open gallery view Blocking the road during a demonstration in Haifa Credit: Rami Shllush

But this protest still has no leader. The official leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, wasn’t even there and the smaller opposition figures were greeted with politeness at best, but with no great excitement. There were even some angry shouts towards Labor leader Merav Michaeli. Her decision four months ago not to merge Labor and Meretz’s candidates’ slates, will not be forgotten or forgiven. Some of the senior members of Meretz, not represented in the Knesset after falling beneath the threshold in the election, arrived at the demonstration straight from a farewell party for the party’s veteran parliamentary secretary. Or as some there called it, “Meretz’s wake.”

The mass-gathering at Habima Square wasn’t an end to the score-settling in the opposition. One woman stood on a traffic island opposite the square and cried “Where were you on Election Day?”

The anger against the new government still has to grow, but there was plenty of rancor to be heard around the square from the leaders and activists of left-wing groups who had spent the last few days bickering over who would be allowed on the stage, the identity of the speakers and whether protestors would be permitted to wave Palestinian flags (a few did of course).

Open gallery view Israelis protest against Netanyahu's right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/ REUTERS

Still, it was a successful evening. The broad camp fighting for the survival of Israel’s fragile democracy had passed its first major test. What remains to be seen is how many of these tens of thousands of protestors will continue showing up, week after week, as the campaign to weaken the Supreme Court and eliminate judicial review of the government continues.

How many of them will be prepared to go up to Jerusalem and block roads while Itamar Ben-Gvir’s police employs water-cannons and horses against them? And when the government's supporters turn up, threatening and using violence like the driver who tried to run over protesters in Be’er Sheva last week? How many of them will be prepared to join a general strike and sacrifice their own income in paralyzing the economy?

The Tel Aviv muscle has been reactivated. But the protest movement will only succeed if it can expand and persevere. Last night’s numbers and the wide range of age-groups were impressive, but it was still very much one type of secular, middle-class Israeli on the square. If the surveys are accurate and a majority of Israelis oppose Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plans, there is potential for a much wider protest movement, involving more of Israel’s diverse communities. Until those groups join in, the far-right coalition may continue to claim that even with Tel Aviv against them, “the nation is with us.”