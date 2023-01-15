President Herzog Pushes for 'A Quiet Dialogue' on Judiciary Reform

Despite the demonstration that saw 1500 protesters gather outside the president's residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog does not intend to make any public address regarding the far-right government's long awaited legislation meant to weaken the country's judiciary.

Herzog has been shuttling in recent days between meetings with the judicial reform package's initiators and its opposition critics, holding what sources say were "intense conversations" with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in hopes of promoting dialogue.

According to sources, "everyone involved is attentive to the president's efforts and respects them". Supporters of Herzog's initiative believe that it would allow the parties to discuss issues behind closed doors and reach a "reasonable solution."

Despite his best efforts, sources say the chances of any breakthrough compromise are low, particularly on key issues such the composition of the committee that selects Israel’s judges or the so-called "override clause" that would allow the smallest possible majority in the Knesset to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court.

In the absence of a compromise, the negotiation could promote two outcomes: the first is to prevent the coalition from aggressively going forward with its plan to approve the reform in the Knesset without a significant discussion in Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. The second may be that Netanyahu and Levin would delay the plan and will aim at a better timing for its execution in the future.

Herzog was recently criticized for his decision not to speak publicly on the unfolding reform. Last week he published a tweet saying that "The values of the Declaration of Independence are the compass of our country and I will not allow them to be harmed." Herzog added that "These are sensitive times in Israeli. I'm hearing the voices of pain coming from all directions, and I know that you're hurting and anxious. I'm not blind to this, and I constantly work to better the situation."

A senior member of the opposition has sharply criticized Herzog recently, saying "It's disappointing and disturbing that the president calls on both sides to show restraint. There's only one side that runs over protesters, threatens to arrest the leaders of the opposition, appoint criminals as ministers and crushes our courts."