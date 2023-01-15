Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Slams Anti-gov't Protests: Judicial Reform Backed by 'Millions Who Voted for Us'

Following the massive demonstrations across Israel on Saturday protesting the government's judicial reforms, the prime minister claimed that the reform package is backed by 'the millions who voted for us'

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning.Credit: Amos Ben Gershon/GPO.
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Commenting on the massive demonstrations across Israel on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "There was indeed a huge demonstration in Israel – millions of people took to the streets and voted in the election [two months ago]. One of the main issues they voted for is reforming the judicial system."

Speaking at the weekly government meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu doubled down on his argument that "the millions of citizens who voted for the right-wing camp knew about our intention to comprehensively reform the judicial system. More than that, they demanded it."

The government meeting on Sunday.Credit: Jonathan Zindel/Flash90.

"Anyone who's been to our election conferences, heard the voices and saw the crowds," he said. "Many who didn't vote for us also knew and agreed that fundamental corrections should be made in the judicial system… both right and left governments said it, and no one claimed at the time that this was the end of democracy."

A massive crowd numbering about 80,000 people by police estimates braved rain to protest the new Israeli government’s slate of planned changes to the judiciary, which would severely curtail the Supreme Court, in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Smaller protests were held simultaneously in Jerusalem, Haifa and even the northern town of Rosh Pina.

Over the weekend, senior Likud officials said that the coalition indeed does not intend to substantially soften Levin's plan or amend it. Legal officials added that without significant changes, the plan will lead to an unprecedented constitutional crisis and a far-reaching confrontation between the judiciary and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.

President Issac Herzog has been shuttling in recent days between meetings with the judicial reform package's initiators and its opposition critics, holding what sources say were "intense conversations" with Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in hopes of promoting dialogue. Yet sespite his efforts, sources also admitted the chances of any breakthrough compromise are low.

