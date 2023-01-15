Netanyahu Is Breaking Israel's Foreign Ministry. These Diplomats Are Worried

Israeli diplomats are warning that the new government is weakening the country’s Foreign Ministry with a series of moves that will hurt Israel’s diplomacy and foreign relations.

The diplomats said that history appears to be repeating and that Benjamin Netanyahu is again sidelining the ministry by handing some of its responsibilities to other government ministries, as he did in his previous terms as prime minister.

“We will have to see what actually happens, but we can see once again an effort to divide the ministry; to invent and create new structures out of the blue that cannot really function,” said one diplomatic source, speaking to Haaretz on condition of anonymity. “This will be at best a waste of taxpayer money. Or worse, it will cause real damage to our image abroad and our international interests,” they added.

When Netanyahu was reelected in 2015, the Foreign Ministry saw major budget cuts and lost control over core functions traditionally overseen by the diplomatic service. These were instead handed to political allies across a variety of departments.

Anger over the changes led diplomatic personnel to go on strike multiple times over the past decade. The most recent incident was in October 2019 when – complaining that they barely had the budget to carry out their professional duties, let alone make a living wage – diplomats shuttered overseas missions in protest.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset on Monday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

One sign of the new direction came two weeks ago when Netanyahu announced the reestablishment of the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which had been shuttered by the previous government. This ministry, first created in 2006, was over the years given an increasing number of responsibilities in the diplomatic arena at the expense of the Foreign Ministry, causing frustration and confusion in the diplomatic ranks.

Netanyahu has not only reestablished it – he also appointed one of his closest confidants, Ron Dermer, to be the new strategic affairs minister.

At the same time, he announced that there will be a rotation between two Likud politicians in the Foreign Ministry: Eli Cohen, who lacks any diplomatic or national security experience, will be foreign minister for the first year. Yisrael Katz, who was briefly the foreign minister in Netanyahu’s previous term, will replace him for two years in 2024, with Cohen then returning to the job for a final year if the government serves a full term.

Many saw this new arrangement as sending a clear message to the world that Dermer – Israel’s former ambassador to the United States – will be the de-facto foreign minister, working on Netanyahu’s behalf with the U.S. administration and other leading governments. Cohen and Katz, meanwhile, will handle the leftovers. It was reported this week that Dermer, not Cohen, was the first senior official from the new government to visit Washington and meet with top officials in the White House.

“Definitely, I’m concerned,” said a Foreign Ministry source, also speaking on condition of anonymity. “Appointing a minister just for one year doesn’t make sense. We’ve seen that these processes take time and it will take time for a new minister to learn the [ropes], to get the whole picture. One year is nothing, it’s a very limited period of time. It’s impossible to start anything serious in a year.”

The source noted that the rotation between Cohen and Katz is a clear sign that Netanyahu intends to return to the previous status quo, in which he centralized many of the ministry’s functions within his own bureau. The source added that they anticipated budget cuts to fund the revived Strategic Affairs Ministry.

“Based on our experience,” the source said, such moves will “limit Israeli abilities in foreign policy, and eventually it will not do any good for Israel’s foreign relations.”

Arthur Koll, a retired ambassador and former deputy director general in the Foreign Ministry, shared those concerns. Even though the future of the ministry remains up in the air until a new budget is passed, he said, there are legitimate concerns that the foreign service will be marginalized, losing areas of responsibility and not having a place at the table during consultations on various issues.

Open gallery view Ex-ambassador Arthur Koll, who served as deputy director general in the Foreign Ministry. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Should this happen, the impression that the professional diplomats are no longer the right address for concerns will lead foreign governments and Diaspora Jewish leaders to bypass the ministry entirely – and that “weakens the ability of the diplomats to carry out their jobs,” Koll said.

Members of the diplomatic corps “know from the past where Netanyahu is likely to take us,” said Nimrod Goren, the head of Mitvim – the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies and the Senior Fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute.

According to Goren, the rotation of foreign ministers shows that the center of power in foreign relations has shifted. “Netanyahu and Dermer will be where things are decided,” he said. “We don’t know about budget or political appointees, but the direction it’s heading is a negative one for the ministry.”