Israel's New Foreign Ministry Director Worked Behind the Scenes to Build Abraham Accords

Ronen Levi served for nearly 30 years in the intelligence and security community, and and was involved in forging the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain

Jonathan Lis
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in December.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in December.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that he has chosen Ronen Levi, a former senior member of the National Security Council (NSC), as the director general of his office.

Levi served for nearly 30 years in the intelligence and security community, and will replace Alon Ushfiz who announced his retirement on Sunday.

In his previous position, Levi served as head of the Division for Special Relations at the NSC, and was involved in forging the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

The newly appointed General Director of the Foreign Affairs Office, Ronen Levi.

Levi also served as a senior member of the Shin Bet, and as part of his work on the Abraham Accords coordinated behind the scenes with American officials and with other countries involved.

Minister Eli Cohen, who knew Levi from his previous role as Intelligence Minister, said of the appointment: "Levi is one of the most experienced and creative people in the field of connecting and strengthening Israel's international ties, and has proven himself through countless achievements, many of which remain unknown to the public."

During the cabinet meeting on Sunday, directors for the ministries of finance, education, economics, culture, energy, and religious services were appointed.

Two of the new directors, Yehuda Avidan at the Religious Services Ministry and Jacob Blitstein at the Energy Ministry, both have previous criminal convictions.

