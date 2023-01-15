Israel's Justice Minister's Plan Will Spark ‘Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis’

Senior Likud officials said this weekend that the government doesn’t intend to significantly water down Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposed changes to the legal system.

But legal sources said significant changes are needed, because if approved in its current form, the plan would lead to a direct clash between the government and the legal system that would spark an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

The Likud officials were responding to media reports saying the party was open to compromise on the plan. These reports were bolstered by a video posted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday in which he said the plan would be advanced “responsibly and judiciously, while listening to all opinions, and that’s exactly the process that will take place now in the legislature. I advise everyone to calm down and embark on a serious discussion.”

But the Likud officials said these comments merely referred to the routine Knesset procedures for debating legislation, and that Netanyahu doesn’t appear to be planning on serious talks with the plan’s opponents. They added that at this stage, such talks would be “irrelevant,” because the Knesset hasn’t yet started discussing the bill.

Opposition sources accused Likud of trying to create the impression of being willing to compromise to mislead the plan’s opponents and undermine the protests that are taking place against it. But they agreed that chances of serious talks over the proposal were slim.

They added that they believed President Isaac Herzog’s efforts to organize such talks are also merely pro forma.

Justice Ministry sources say they don’t expect any kind of compromise that would prevent a constitutional crisis, adding that they fear government officials’ talk of compromising is meant mainly to calm opposition to Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s planned judicial reforms.

Minor changes in the plan won’t suffice, they said; dramatic changes are needed.

Reports of the government’s willingness to consider changes came in response to Thursday’s speech by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut assailing the reform. She broke the longstanding tradition of justices not commenting on public issues because she believes Levin’s proposals would severely harm the justice system.

One of the biggest problems, legal sources said, is that the proposal would bar the court from overturning Basic Laws – meaning it could not overturn Levin’s reform, which would be enacted via a Basic Law. Though the court has never actually overturned a Basic Law, it has left open the possibility of doing so should the Knesset radically change the system of government, which it sees Levin’s proposals as doing.

Prof. Barak Medina of Hebrew University predicted that the court would declare Levin’s reform unconstitutional if it is enacted, because it would “abolish the separation of powers and judicial oversight, and therefore exceed the Knesset’s authority.”

Dr. Amir Fuchs of the Israel Democracy Institute agreed. “Following Hayut’s speech, it’s fairly clear that if the government passes Levin’s plan as is, in the president’s view, the High Court could declare all or part of it unconstitutional,” he said.

In his view, the plan’s most worrying elements are changes to the Judicial Appointments Committee’s composition and legislation enabling 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members to override Supreme Court decisions.

“For many years, there’s been talk about the possibility of the High Court intervening if the foundation of Israel’s system of government as a Jewish and democratic state is harmed,” Fuchs said, noting that this came up in petitions against the nation-state law. “This also happens elsewhere – that courts tell parliament it can amend the constitution, but can’t adopt a new constitution that creates a different system of government.”

Levin’s plan, he charged, seeks to alter three key elements of Israel’s system – “a democratic country, separation of powers and an independent court” – and Hayut views this as “a fundamental change in the system that must be overturned.”

If the court does overturn Levin’s plan, Medina warned, the response “will resemble what we saw in Hungary and other places.” The new Judicial Appointments Committee will appoint new justices, possibly by increasing the size of the court, he said, and the court will then say the new justices have no authority, creating “two parallel institutions.” The victor will be the side with the most public support, he added.

Prof. Yaniv Roznai of Reichman University said the government will seek to prevent the court from even hearing petitions against the plan, based on the provision barring the court from overturning Basic Laws. In Hungary, he noted, “the constitutional court did say it had no authority to discuss amendments to the constitution.”

Nevertheless, he added, “it’s not clear that’s how this story will end. There’s a good chance that the Supreme Court will declare the constitutional amendment itself an unconstitutional amendment that contradicts the state’s essence as a democracy. That’s what happened in India, for instance – the Supreme Court there overturned a constitutional amendment saying there’s no judicial review of constitutional amendments.”

There, the government obeyed the ruling, Roznai said, “but here, there’s a chance the government won’t accept it. In that case, we’ll reach a maximal constitutional crisis, and what will be decisive is who the law enforcement agencies obey. Just the thought of reaching that moment scares me.”

One jurist said that if the court overturns Levin’s reforms, the government could simply disobey the ruling on the grounds that the court had no authority to make it. “Then the police and other officials would have to decide whether to obey the court’s orders – for instance, an order forbidding them to convene the Judicial Appointments Committee in its new configuration because the amendment had been overturned. That would be a real crisis situation, almost a civil war.

“If the public backs the legal system, it will be easier for officials,” he added. “If not, it won’t be good.”

The court’s first clash with the government is expected this week, when it issues its ruling on petitions against Arye Dery’s appointment as a minister. The court will likely overturn the appointment on the grounds that it’s extremely unreasonable.

Previous governments have accepted such rulings, but the current government plans to amend the law to bar the court from overturning government decisions on the grounds of being unreasonable. It would then presumably reappoint Dery, and if the court disqualified the appointment on other grounds, the government would presumably override that decision too.

Medina said the government might respond by passing legislation exempting ministerial appointments from judicial review altogether. If the court nevertheless nixed the appointment again, “a huge battle over the future of democracy would begin, and it might be preferable to postpone it to another time.”

To fight Levin’s plan, he said, opponents must convince the public that it would spell the end of democracy.

“No country recognized as a liberal democracy has the collection of arrangements proposed here” without also having a written constitution or being subject to some outside court, Medina added. “There’s no difference between these proposed arrangements and a decision to abolish elections or the need for the government to have the Knesset’s confidence.”