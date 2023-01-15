One Israeli soldier was killed and three others wounded in a grenade explosion on a West Bank military base, just weeks after the military released data which counted six deaths resulting from training accidents in 2022 alone. Saturday's accident is the first to happen in 2023.

Preliminary reports suggest several soldiers of the Kfir Brigade were sitting in a room at the Bekaot military base in the West bank when a grenade exploded from inside one of the soldier's bags.

An Initial investigation revealed that a soldier had found the unexploded grenade in the field during a training exercise. Contrary to military protocol, they put the grenade in their bag instead of reporting it.

An on-site medical team treated three soldiers, one in serious condition and two others who were lightly wounded, and pronounced another soldier dead at the scene.