Palestinian Shot Dead Near Ramallah After Attempted Stabbing, Israeli Military Says
Israeli soldiers prepare for a demonstration by Palestinians in the West Bank, earlier this month.Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/Reuters
According to the Israeli military, a 45-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah after approaching a soldier's post and pulling out a knife.
The attacker was killed near the village of Silwad, just northeast of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed.
This is a developing story.
