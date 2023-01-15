Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Palestinian Shot Dead Near Ramallah After Attempted Stabbing, Israeli Military Says

Hagar Shezaf
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israeli soldiers prepare for a demonstration by Palestinians in the West Bank, earlier this month.
Israeli soldiers prepare for a demonstration by Palestinians in the West Bank, earlier this month.Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/Reuters
Hagar Shezaf
Jack Khoury

According to the Israeli military, a 45-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah after approaching a soldier's post and pulling out a knife.

The attacker was killed near the village of Silwad, just northeast of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed.

This is a developing story.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics