Israel Arrests Second-grader Near His School to Be Deported With His Mother

Israel's Population and Immigration Authority officials last week arrested a second-grader during the school day without notifying his father with whom he lives and in violation of an understanding with the city of Tel Aviv to avoid detaining children during the school day.

The boy and his mother, from whom he lives apart, are being held at Ben-Gurion International Airport and are due to be expelled to Ghana, the parents’ home country.

The boy, who was born in Israel, was detained last Thursday near his school in Jaffa. School sources told Haaretz that Immigration Authority officials initially told the school administration that a social worker from the authority would be questioning the child on the spot after his mother had been detained and only later admitted that they planned to arrest him. The officials told administrators that a social worker would accompany the boy, but that turned out not to be the case.

The mother arrived in Israel in 2012 and has remained in the country most of the time since then without a permit. Last Sunday, she was arrested by the Immigration Authority and released three days later on condition that she would return the next day with her son before the two were deported. When she returned without the boy, a passport or her belongings, immigration inspectors took her back to her house and from there to the boy’s school.

Eyewitnesses told Haaretz that the mother, who was sitting in the inspectors’ car, cried and protested as her son was detained. The two were then taken to the Ben-Gurion holding facility, where the boy met a social worker for the first time as required under procedures. Sources who spoke with the mother and child said neither had a passport or personal belongings with them.

The boy’s father came to the school a short time before the arrest after learning about the intention to take away his son. But he left when he was informed that immigration inspectors were due to arrive because he is also living in Israel without a permit.

“They’re not allowed to take him,” the father told Haaretz on Thursday, saying that for hours afterward he had no idea where the boy was.

Immigration authority procedures for arresting foreign children, which were last updated in 2019 in cooperation with the Justice Ministry, state that detention of minors is only a “last resort, to be taken to ensure their departure from Israel. It must be undertaken only when the probability is high that other measures to ensure the departure, such as release on bail or under conditions and financial assistance, will not be effective.”

The authority for the most part avoids detaining children at school or on their way there as part of an agreement that was reached between Shlomo Mor-Yosef, its former director, and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai at the start of the school year three years ago.

A year ago, Yossi Edelstein, the head of the authority’s enforcement and foreign affairs administration, told the Knesset that “we don’t operate in schools, and we don’t operate in kindergartens. We don’t look for children at the Scouts, or at the No’ar Ha’oved or any other place. Our enforcement activities are directed at the parents.”

Tel Aviv municipal sources criticized the authority’s conduct in the affair and noted that 25 others in his class were also the children of foreigners, “who saw everything and were scared to death.”

Open gallery view Asylum seekers in line to renew their permits at aמ Immigration and Population Authority facility in Bnei Brak in 2021. Credit: Moti Milrod

Shula Keshet, a member of the city council, said in response that “it seems that someone in the authority decided that hunting season was open and that now everything is allowed.”

Sharon Austria, of the NGO United Children of Israel, which represents foreign children in Israel, said that “This boy was born and grew up here and was detained like a dangerous criminal at an authority facility. If the inspectors wanted to traumatize someone, they succeeded.”

The Immigration and Population Authority said in response: "The woman had been living in Israel illegally for several years, had been asked to leave the country and even signed a declaration promising to do so. The woman has two children living in Ghana and another one living with her in Israel. In coordination with the school principal and with her assistance, the child was bright out into a car where his mother was waiting and was reunited with her in order to continue with the process of deporting her from Israel.”

Moran Gur and Loran Khazoom Parnass, attorneys who represent the mother and child, said: “Rarely do we come across such serious behavior by the Population Authority as pulling a minor out of school in the middle of a school day under false pretenses, straight to a correctional facility. We are working to release the two and hope that a senior official in the authority orders their immediate release and an investigation into the incident, so that it does not happen again.”