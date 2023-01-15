Eighteen months ago, under unsubtle pressure from the previous government, the military again accelerated its preparations for a possible conflict with Iran – one that might include an assault on the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites. In the background, an argument broke out between then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett accused Netanyahu of neglecting the attack option while pinning his hopes on the pressure on Tehran applied by Donald Trump when the real estate mogul was U.S. president.

The end is known: The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, Iran began violating the agreement two years later, and the U.S. economic sanctions failed to bring down the regime or persuade it to sign a tougher deal, as Netanyahu had hoped.

Open gallery view An Iranian flag flutters in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility, 2019. Credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP

Netanyahu rejected Bennett’s claims, albeit without going into detail. But the outgoing chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kochavi, says economic sanctions and a military option involving more than Israel could convince Tehran to suspend its military nuclear program, as it did in 2003.

“With the multiyear plan we sped up preparations for a third circle [an attack on Iran]. These preparations didn't start from scratch, but neither did they start from a high point, to be honest,” Kochavi told Haaretz.

“There has been a very significant increase in the range of targets in Iran. We’ve conducted two major exercises in the past six months. In the near future, we'll conduct a third exercise,” added Kochavi, whose terms ends this week.

“The political situation and five elections have forged a reality where not all the budgets have arrived on time. In a parallel world, would it have been possible over the years to ramp up the pace of preparations?

“The answer is yes. The most significant thing is that we haven't pushed back any specific deadlines, while the preparation level has improved. If and when an Israeli government decides to act, I believe this capability will be mature.”

Kochavi says one factor will be “the likelihood of whether, as a result of the attack, [the Iranians] wouldn't accelerate and renew the project once again – but there's also the consideration of whether we'd be prepared for repeated strikes. Assuming our operation caused significant damage, they might stop, as has happened in the past elsewhere.

“But there could also be a different situation in which they'd revive and accelerate their program. Now there's the question: Would we want to launch another operation? If and when there's an attack, they'd have to ask themselves what price they'd have to pay.”

Open gallery view In this photo released in 2021 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are launched during a drill in Iran. Credit: Iranian Revolutionary Guard / AP

Kochavi believes that Israel should seek stricter economic sanctions on Iran – slightly veering from statements he made two years ago, though he insists he hasn't changed his stance. Either way, he doesn't rule out that another nuclear agreement might happen.

“The best strategy now would be to further intensify the economic sanctions on Iran, to build up a military option not only of Israel. Then maybe the total of these pressures would bring them to a situation as in 2003, when they decided to suspend the military aspect of the nuclear program,” Kochavi said.

“Basically, it would be worth reaching a new agreement that's better – not reasonable and not good, but better, one that neutralizes some of the flaws of the previous agreement. I've said that an identical agreement, or an agreement with a few improvements, isn't a good agreement. So I'm saying now: not a reasonable agreement and not a good agreement, but a very good one.”

Such a deal, he says, must no longer include a “sunset clause” that scales down the prohibitions on Iran after a few years. It must also include restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program. Kochavi believes that the Iranian regime is facing its worse socioeconomic problems ever. Still, he won't predict whether the regime will fall in the near future as protests rage across the country.

Open gallery view People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, in September. Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY / REUTERS

Kochavi praises Israel's “war between the wars” with Iran that began a decade ago when Benny Gantz was chief of staff and continued under Gadi Eisenkot and Kochavi. Other targets have been included, and what began as an effort to foil weapons smuggling from Iran to Lebanon's Hezbollah through Syria has spread to other countries.

Efforts continue to prevent Iran from setting up bases and stockpiling weapons in Syria. “Iran's proxies aren't delivering the goods – not in Syria, not in Yemen and not elsewhere,” Kochavi said.

He reiterated his belief that he has launched a revolution in the IDF’s offensive prowess, including on the ground. The army’s critics, including retired generals, say these capabilities have been neglected for two decades as the number of armored vehicles has fallen and some reserve units haven't received enough training.

Kochavi disagrees. “We have noticeably improved the army’s offensive capability. This is reflected in the counteroffensive capacity, in ground maneuverability, in the quality of intelligence, in the number of targets, in the type and range of armaments, in the ability to carry out offensive strikes in every sector where the IDF operates,” he said.

“You have to present the facts: The frontline units have a great deal of intel; there are intelligence cells at the headquarters of every maneuvering brigade [that can penetrate into enemy territory]. There are many more targets, and very diverse armaments, from tanks to the air force. ... Every year we add dozens of new combat platforms; tanks and armored personnel carriers. What I’m describing is something we’ve never had here. The power would be immense.”

Open gallery view An Israeli soldier and an armored vehicle at a checkpoint near Hizma village in the West Bank, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

As for the reserves, Kochavi admits that some units are more prepared than others, though “at divisions earmarked to take part in offensive operations, the reserve units' level of preparedness is high,” he said.

Pension problems

During the second half of Kochavi’s four-year term, he was criticized for not being attentive enough to the IDF's intersection with the civilian world. The most glaring example was the army’s delayed contribution to the efforts against COVID, its insistence on budget increases in an era of belt-tightening, and its sometimes profligate approach, including its efforts to shield generous pension benefits.

Kochavi says one of his greatest frustrations “is that we didn’t persuade the public that the pensions aren't a matter of financial benefits, they're about preserving the IDF's quality so that the good and high-quality people will remain. I didn’t secure public support on this, and I’m sorry about that. The life of career soldiers is extremely demanding; there's competition from careers on the outside, and we have to fight to keep them with us.”

Kochavi is loath to discuss any errors regarding spending. He is, however, willing to admit to a mistake in the IDF's mass parachute drop in commemoration of Hannah Szenes, who parachuted into Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia in 1944. The commemorative drop happened in Slovenia in July 2021, when so many Israelis were stuck at home during the pandemic. That decision, however, was made by officers serving under Kochavi.