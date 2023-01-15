Hadassah Reinstates Doctor Accused of Giving Food to Teen Palestinian Terror Suspect

An Arab Israeli doctor who was suspended three months ago from Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center following allegations that he gave food to a 16-year-old Palestinian patient suspected of committing a stabbing attack will return to work following the end of a mediation process with his employers conducted over the last weeks.

The hospital published a statement on Sunday stating that Dr. Ahmed Mahajana behaved unacceptably towards a police officer who asked that he identifies himself, yet made it clear that he opposes any violent activity, including terrorism.

"In the inquiry conducted by Hadassah, several versions were heard," the hospital said. "On the day of the incident, an event was held that included refreshments organized by doctors in the department. The remaining food was also distributed to other people in the department who are not doctors and nurses, including the detainee's room. It was clarified that statements attributed to Dr. Mahajana, in connection with the detainee were not made by him. However, it was made clear that his behavior towards the policeman who asked him to identify himself is unacceptable," the hospital said in its statement.

The hospital added that "Dr. Mahajana clarified, and this was accepted by Hadassah, that as a person and as a doctor, he sees human life as the highest value and condemns any violent activity and any harm to any person, including terrorist activity."

The hospital emphasized that Dr. Mahajana "is considered a professional doctor and has good interpersonal skills," and will immediately return to his work. The hospital added that "All those involved know that therapeutic work is not just a profession, but a complex and delicate vocation which few take part in, and [those who do] are committed to doing as much as they can to ensure that this mission remains apolitical, while strictly adhering to this basic and necessary condition."

According to the initial inquiry’s summary describing the events on October 26, Dr. Mahajana, a doctor in the cardiothoracic surgery department, and another hospital employee entered the patient’s room, who was in police custody, and gave him plates of food and praised him.

According to the information given to Hadassah's management, the police officers who were in the room realized that it was not food distributed by the hospital, moved the plates away and asked the doctor to identify himself. Mahajana allegedly refused the request even when it was explained to him that he was obliged to do so, and allegedly insulted a policeman who photographed him and told him that he was “stupid.”

Mahajana, who has been a resident at the hospital for the past four years, denied the allegations. He said that the food left over from the event was distributed to several patients in the department.

“On the day the incident occurred, we were celebrating the passing of my and another doctor’s specialty exams,” he described, “there was a lot of food left, so the auxiliary and kitchen workers offered to distribute what was left to the patients instead of throwing it away. At the time, there were four patients in the ward, and the refreshments were distributed to everyone.”