EU Members Express New Gov't Policy Concerns to Israel's Foreign Minister

The foreign ministers of several European states have told Foreign Minister Eli Cohen they fear the new government will take unilateral measures that will harm the two-state solution.

Among the issues they cited were the promises by the ruling coalition to expand construction in the settlements, damage Palestinian infrastructure and change the status quo on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke with Cohen Thursday. He called on the new government to publish a program to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to avoid unilateral measures against the Palestinians. Borrell also expressed concern about the large number of fatalities during the most recent wave of violence in Israel and the territories.

“Israel is one of the EU’s closest partners in the Middle East, and there are a number of global challenges we need to face together, not least Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine, including Russia’s military cooperation with Iran,” Borrell told Cohen according to a statement released by the EU’s diplomatic service.

Cohen met Wednesday in Jerusalem with the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, Lord Tariq Ahmad. Shortly after the meeting, Ahmad released a statement detailing what he told his Israeli colleague behind closed doors. “I also encouraged all efforts to avoid provocative unilateral actions in Jerusalem and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which only serve to undermine prospects for a lasting and peaceful solution,” the statement read, in part.

Ahmad’s strong words were absent from the press release issued by the Foreign Ministry summarizing the meeting and detailing various areas of cooperation between Israel and Britain. It highlighted London’s vote against the UN resolution in late December to ask the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the occupation.

Last week the foreign ministers of Austria, Britain, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Germany, Guatemala and the Netherlands spoke with Cohen to congratulate him on his new job. Some of them voiced concern that the government will harm relations with the Palestinians with its actions.

“We are following the government’s actions closely,” one European diplomat told Haaretz, speaking on condition of anonymity. He called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount “concerning,” adding: “We fear other actions of his in the future which might ignite the region.”

Diplomatic sources in Israel estimated last week that clarifications issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cohen and other officials saying the government does not intend to change the status quo on the Temple Mount have softened international criticism of Ben-Gvir’s actions. Jerusalem hopes that despite the disputes, the European Union and the American administration will not back Israel into a corner regarding relations with the Palestinians in the near future. Diplomats say the countries’ statements regarding the Palestinians are mere lip service, and that the international community is now focused on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iranian issue.

In a written statement, Cohen’s office said he has met with many foreign officials since taking office. “The breadth of the conversations reflects more than anything else Israel’s international standing and equity,” as well as the importance of the Abraham Accords and of tighter sanctions on Iran given the latter’s closer ties to Russia. “In all of his conversations, Cohen has heard from his interlocutors that they are interested to preserve and strengthen ties with Israel in many areas.”

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Israel within the next several days for a visit aimed at kick-starting relations between the Biden administration and the new Netanyahu government. Israeli officials believe Sullivan will clearly specify President Joe Biden’s “red lines” for Jerusalem and express concern over the deterioration of Israel’s relations with the Palestinians. Also expected to be on the agenda are the Iranian issue and the advancement of Israeli-Saudi relations.

Diplomats said they were encouraged last week by the fact that tensions with the United Arab Emirates, which has led support for the Palestinians in recent weeks, and condemned Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount, did not mar the Abraham Accords convention in Abu Dhabi. This convention is a preparatory event to a summit of the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the U.S., and Israel, scheduled to be held in a few weeks in Morocco as part of the second Negev Forum. The convention is intended to promote a series of joint projects between the countries. The projects will include the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, which to date have refused to join the forum.