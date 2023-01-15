Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Court Releases on Bail Second-grader Who Was Arrested Next to His School

The eight-year-old boy was arrested last Thursday at his school in violation of an agreement with the Tel Aviv municipality and taken to a holding center

Ran Shimoni
Bar Peleg
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The holding center in Ben-Gurion Airport in 2021.
The holding center in Ben-Gurion Airport in 2021.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Ran Shimoni
Bar Peleg

An Israeli court ruled on Sunday that a mother and her 8-year-old son who was taken intro custody during a school day in Tel Aviv last week are to be released on bail from a holding facility they were held in over the weekend.

The two will be released in exchange for 20,000 Shekels bail and the cooperation of the mother with her expulsion from Israel. It was also agreed that the mother will leave the country within 45 days from when she receives her travel documents from the embassy of Ghana, her country of origin unless a ruling decides otherwise.

The future of her son who was born in Israel is still unknown.

The mother arrived in Israel in 2012 and has remained in the country most of the time since then without a permit. Last Sunday, she was arrested by the Immigration Authority and released three days later on condition that she would return the next day with her son before the two were deported. When she returned without the boy, a passport or her belongings, immigration inspectors took her back to her house and from there to the boy’s school.

Eyewitnesses told Haaretz that the mother, who was sitting in the inspectors’ car, cried and protested as her son was detained. The two were then taken to the Ben-Gurion holding facility, where the boy met a social worker for the first time as required under procedures. Sources who spoke with the mother and child said neither had a passport or personal belongings with them.

Immigration authority procedures for arresting foreign children, state that detention of minors is only a “last resort, to be taken to ensure their departure from Israel. It must be undertaken only when the probability is high that other measures to ensure the departure, such as release on bail or under conditions and financial assistance, will not be effective.”

The authority for the most part avoids detaining children at school or on their way there as part of an agreement that was reached between Shlomo Mor-Yosef, its former director, and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai at the start of the school year three years ago.

Asylum seekers in line to renew their permits at aמ Immigration and Population Authority facility in Bnei Brak in 2021.Credit: Moti Milrod

According to Moran Gur and Loran Khazoom Parnass, attorneys who represent the mother and child, immigration authority representatives "repeatedly had difficulty answering the court's questions regarding the removal of the minor from school to the Ben-Gurion holding facility."

"Their answers were puzzling and contradictory," said the attorneys.

On Sunday morning, the Head of Education Administration for Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality, Shirley Rimon, sent a letter to the of the city's schools principals instructing them that in the case of contact by the authorities regarding a foreign child studying at their school, the principals should contact her for treatment of the case.

Mayor Ron Huldai is also trying to renew an agreement with the Immigration Authority according to which immigration inspectors will avoid contact with foreign children during the school day or on their way to school.

"The mind and the heart cannot turn away from such sights," Rimon wrote, "especially in a Jewish democratic state."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics