Court Releases on Bail Second-grader Who Was Arrested Next to His School

An Israeli court ruled on Sunday that a mother and her 8-year-old son who was taken intro custody during a school day in Tel Aviv last week are to be released on bail from a holding facility they were held in over the weekend.

The two will be released in exchange for 20,000 Shekels bail and the cooperation of the mother with her expulsion from Israel. It was also agreed that the mother will leave the country within 45 days from when she receives her travel documents from the embassy of Ghana, her country of origin unless a ruling decides otherwise.

The future of her son who was born in Israel is still unknown.

The mother arrived in Israel in 2012 and has remained in the country most of the time since then without a permit. Last Sunday, she was arrested by the Immigration Authority and released three days later on condition that she would return the next day with her son before the two were deported. When she returned without the boy, a passport or her belongings, immigration inspectors took her back to her house and from there to the boy’s school.

Eyewitnesses told Haaretz that the mother, who was sitting in the inspectors’ car, cried and protested as her son was detained. The two were then taken to the Ben-Gurion holding facility, where the boy met a social worker for the first time as required under procedures. Sources who spoke with the mother and child said neither had a passport or personal belongings with them.

Immigration authority procedures for arresting foreign children, state that detention of minors is only a “last resort, to be taken to ensure their departure from Israel. It must be undertaken only when the probability is high that other measures to ensure the departure, such as release on bail or under conditions and financial assistance, will not be effective.”

The authority for the most part avoids detaining children at school or on their way there as part of an agreement that was reached between Shlomo Mor-Yosef, its former director, and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai at the start of the school year three years ago.

Open gallery view Asylum seekers in line to renew their permits at aמ Immigration and Population Authority facility in Bnei Brak in 2021. Credit: Moti Milrod

According to Moran Gur and Loran Khazoom Parnass, attorneys who represent the mother and child, immigration authority representatives "repeatedly had difficulty answering the court's questions regarding the removal of the minor from school to the Ben-Gurion holding facility."

"Their answers were puzzling and contradictory," said the attorneys.

On Sunday morning, the Head of Education Administration for Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality, Shirley Rimon, sent a letter to the of the city's schools principals instructing them that in the case of contact by the authorities regarding a foreign child studying at their school, the principals should contact her for treatment of the case.

Mayor Ron Huldai is also trying to renew an agreement with the Immigration Authority according to which immigration inspectors will avoid contact with foreign children during the school day or on their way to school.

"The mind and the heart cannot turn away from such sights," Rimon wrote, "especially in a Jewish democratic state."