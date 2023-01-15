Cabinet Approves Transfer of Education Ministry Powers to anti-LGBTQ Deputy Minister

Israel’s cabinet voted on Sunday to transfer areas of authority, including control over external education programs in schools, from the Education Ministry to Deputy Minister Avi Maoz, head of the anti-LGBTQ Noam party.

The proposal, which still requires Knesset approval, also moves some units of the Social Equality Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The cabinet decision is in line with the coalition agreement signed between Maoz’s party and Likud, under which the Education Ministry unit responsible for external programming, including its budget and staff, would be handed over to a new unit headed by Maoz.

The unit is responsible for awarding contracts to nonprofit organizations and businesses that operate educational programs in Israeli schools.

Ministry sources told Haaretz at the time that the coalition agreement was signed that while the unit is relatively small, its role in vetting all external programs authorized to operate in schools gives it a central role in the ministry’s “pedagogical core.”

The unit plays a vital role not only in education, but also in psychological, social and other areas. According to the sources, moving the unit from outside the ministry’s purview will complicate its work.

“It’s a disturbing move,” said an Education Ministry official at the time. “If indeed the responsibility for external programs is taken from the Education Ministry and given to another body for which the regulation is not clear, it may undo all the ministry’s efforts from the last few years. There were efforts to open the door to a variety of voices, voices that we fear may now be minimized.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said Sunday morning that “the unit that is being moved comprises a single post. It isn’t going to harm the Gefen [administrative pedagogical flexibility] framework.”

Kisch said he was leading a “drive to end programs that blatantly and directly defame the people of Israel and the IDF” and that they would be removed at his discretion. “The minister intends to strengthen Jewish identity and preserve the interests, values and independence of all parts of the population,” the statement said.

His predecessor, Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) said in response that “in a properly run country, a person whose faith is hatred would not receive control over the content that children learn. A personality as dark as Maoz should not be heading the unit that controls external programs in education.”