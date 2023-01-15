At Tel Aviv Protest, a Minority Makes Its Mark With Palestinian Black, Red and Green

Before arriving at the anti-government protest in Tel Aviv Saturday night, a few friends chose to meet a little ways away. They wanted to agree on what they would do if something happened to one of them because of what they were holding: Palestinian flags.

“Last time we got there separately and three of my friends were the victims of violence when people tried to grab the flag from them. So this time we decided to go in as a bloc,” one of the activists, Eyal, said as the rain poured down. “But we didn’t know that a lot more people would be coming with the flag.”

It turned out that Eyal and his friends weren't the only group rebelling against the spirit cultivated by the protest's organizers, as Israelis – 80,000 at Habima Square Saturday night – protest the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, including the weakening of the judiciary.

A week earlier, the right wing tried to besmirch the first major demonstration at Habima since the new government took over late last month. On social media, right-wingers enthusiastically shared the smattering of pro-Palestinian messaging. This past Saturday night, at least 100 protesters clustered in one of the square's southern corners and decided to make a point.

Open gallery view Demonstrator waving the Palestinian flag, on Saturday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“It's a matter of making a moral statement, one of solidarity with the real victims,” said a demonstrator who declined to be quoted by name. “We want to say that the solution isn't another regime with excessive rights for Jews, but a more profound solution.”

For many others at the demonstration, the waving of a Palestinian flag is a PR disaster. “No, no, no, please leave them there,” a passerby said to someone picking up signs featuring both the Israeli and the Palestinian flag. “Then they take a picture of it and say that it’s a Palestinian demonstration.”

Open gallery view Demonstrators waving the Palestinian flag, on Saturday. Credit: Hadas Parush

“This isn’t the time for that,” another protester said. “The demonstration has a focused message, and you're diverting attention from the issue.”

Such criticism could be heard all evening long, and toward the end of the event one demonstrator even pulled a Palestinian flag out of the hands of another.

“I can't count the number of times on my way here that I was told ‘What’s it good for?’” said a woman named Adi as she waved a Palestinian flag near bemused onlookers. “I know that people are watching me. I'm doing it intentionally. We need to open up the Zionist left's eyes.”

Another protester added, “To protect democracy, you first have to have ... a state where there is no Jewish supremacy but equality for all. As far as we’re concerned, we're not standing here as a counter-demonstration but as an attempt to sharpen the protest's message.”

The demonstration's organizers seemed to share a concern that many protesters expressed; as one passerby said at the demonstration, the right “would have a field day with these flags.”

For the protest Saturday night, the organizers bought Israeli flags in bulk and handed them out, making the square look like the stands for a match of the national soccer team. “How beautiful you are with the Israeli flags,” the evening's host said.

At 9:30 P.M., spontaneous marches set out from Habima in every direction. One strand that headed east was stopped on Yigal Allon Street just before the road heads down to the Ayalon Highway. The dispute between fans of the two different flags ended with a shoving match.

Open gallery view Demonstration against the Netanyahu-led far-right government in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“This is a Zionist demonstration,” one protester shouted at others waving Palestinian flags. “You must have been planted here by Ben-Gvir” – far-rightist Itamar Ben-Gvir, the new national security minister.

At Habima Square, one young man grabbed a Palestinian flag from a demonstrator and hit other protesters with it until he was stopped by the police.

Still, the biggest story of the evening was the extraordinary turnout, despite the cold and rain. “Bro, this is just crazy. Look how many people!” one man said to a friend on nearby Rothschild Boulevard. “We did it!”

But along with the 80,000-strong turnout, another story was told in the flags: dozens of Palestinian flags versus thousands of Israeli ones.

“Why are they making such a big story out of this?” said Liora, who argued with a demonstrator wrapped in the blue and white. “It's the same thing – it’s just a flag.”