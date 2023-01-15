'We Are Not Afraid': 80,000 Israelis Protest Extremist Netanyahu Gov't in Tel Aviv

A crowd numbering about 80,000 people by police estimates braved rain to protest the new Israeli government’s slate of planned changes to the judiciary, which would severely curtail the Supreme Court, in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Smaller protests were held simultaneously in Jerusalem, Haifa and even the northern town of Rosh Pina.

For the second Saturday in a row, demonstrators gathered at Habima square to demonstrate against Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s broad plan to overhaul the judiciary. The plan includes enacting legislation allowing the legislature to override the Supreme Court’s disqualification of laws on constitutional grounds as well as placing more politicians on the committee that selects Israel’s judges, giving the ruling coalition increased control over the selection process.

Despite National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's orders to police last week to use water cannons on demonstrators, such crowd control measures had not been employed as of 10 P.M. Saturday, according to Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed.

Open gallery view Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS

He said the police did not intend to deploy water cannons or any other crowd dispersal measures, and added that police allowed protesters to block an intersection near the Ayalon Highway. Eshad also noted that more people attended Saturday’s protest than similar demonstrations in the past.

Ben-Gvir had previously also called to arrest protesters blocking roads, and had said that last week’s Saturday evening demonstration in Tel Aviv caused “serious harm to democracy.”

Retired Supreme Court President Ayala Procaccia, speaking at the protest, said “A country where judges go out to protest is a country where all lines have been crossed.” It was a reference to a one-hour strike by major courts around the country Thursday in which hundreds of lawyers, former judges and legal professionals demonstrated outside of courts to protest the so-called judicial reform.

Earlier Thursday, all of Israel’s former attorneys general and most former state prosecutors published a letter expressing concerns that Levin’s plan would destroy the country’s justice system.

Open gallery view Israelis stand under the rain during a protest against the government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system, in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Credit: Oded Balilty /AP

Former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni also addressed the Tel Aviv protest Saturday, saying “Elections do not give anyone the power to destroy democracy itself,” she said, adding that the new far-right government is “carrying out a political takeover of the country and waging a war against its democratic institutions.”

Continuing, she said “Spilled poison, lies, slandering one’s brother, marking as an enemy anyone who thinks differently. [They are doing] everything so that we crumble from the inside and weaken as a society before the big attack.

“They can call us traitors, but we are the ones who protect the homeland from them. They can threaten handcuffs – we are not afraid,” Livni said.

Labor Party MK Naama Lazimi also spoke to the crowd: “We need to be everywhere. This country belongs to all of us, the love of this place belongs to all of us. The fact that [the Netanyahu government] conducted a well-thought-out delegitimization for years does not mean that Israel wants regime change,” she said.

Open gallery view Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court, on Saturday. Credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/ REUTERS

“When they started marking the leftists we kept quiet. Then they moved on to the people from the center, and we also felt not so comfortable and kept silent. Then they moved to the right-wingers and we kept quiet. And now the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff is Israel’s enemy, the judges are Israel’s enemies and I tell you that whoever wants to turn Israel into a dictatorship is Israel’s enemy. We are here, and together we will win,” she said.

Former Defense Minister and current opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz also addressed protesters, posting a video on Twitter encouraging protest “at the Knesset … [and] out on the streets,” and to fight in “all legal ways to prevent a coup.”

In Jerusalem, about 1,500 anti-government protesters made their way to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the neighborhood of Rehavia, after demonstrating outside the President’s Residence, the home of President Isaac Herzog, in Talbieh.

Also at the protest were several Israelis waving Palestinian flags, with one who preferred to remain anonymous saying "When we saw how [far-right lawmakers] reacted to the flag last week, we decided it was important. For me, it's a matter of a moral statement of solidarity with the real victims," the protester added.

"We want to say that the solution is not another regime of privileged rights for Jews, but a deeper solution."