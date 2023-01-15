About Half of Israelis Believe Jews Should Have More Rights Than Arabs, Study Shows

Around half of Jewish Israelis believe that they should have more rights than their Arab compatriots, a new survey released on Sunday from Israel Democracy Institute found.

Forty-nine percent of respondents believed that Jews should be afforded special rights in Israel, an increase of 12 percent from the previous annual survey.

Among those who identified as right-wing, the statement enjoyed 66 percent support, while only 11 percent of respondents identifying as left-wing supported the notion.

However, 80 percent believed that fateful decisions regarding the country’s future should be made by a Jewish majority.

Sixty percent of the Jews who participated in the survey considered relations with Arabs in the country to be bad or very bad, a 33 percent increase since 2018.

The annual index of some 20,000 people also found that 57 percent of Israelis opposed blocking the Supreme Court’s authority in halting legislation from the Knesset, as proposed by Israel’s new government, if the essence of those laws are anti-democratic.

Open gallery view Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem. Credit: Noam Rivkin Panton

Among Arab citizens, 87 percent supported protecting the Supreme Court’s authority, while only a narrow majority of 51 percent of Jews supported the statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted last week that his far-reaching judicial reforms enjoy broad support among the public, but the controversial proposal has elicited a public backlash, with 80,000 people rallying against them in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Despite the backing for maintaining a stronger judiciary, the survey found that public trust in Israel's government institutions has plummeted from 61 percent a decade ago to 33 percent today.

While 85 percent of the public said that they trusted the army, only 23 percent expressed similar faith in the media, 18 percent in the Knesset and only 9 percent in political parties.

Among the Arab community, 14 percent of Muslims and 25 percent of Christians characterized Israel's status as "very good" or "good" in the last survey. In contrast, 38 percent of Druze defined Israel's status as such.