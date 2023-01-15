Analysis |
The Tel Aviv Protest Was a Success, but It’s Only the First Test in a Long Struggle
What remains to be seen is how many of the tens of thousands of protestors will continue showing up week after week to fight for Israel’s fragile democracy as the campaign to weaken the Supreme Court and eliminate judicial review of the government marches on
The nascent protest movement against the new Israeli government’s plans to weaken the Supreme Court has already yielded one of the largest demonstrations in Israel in recent memory, but it's still too early to predict where that wave is heading.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ