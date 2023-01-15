Haaretz - back to home page
The American Billionaires Behind the Far-right Attempt to Destroy Liberal Israel

Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial overhaul was apparently written by the Kohelet Policy Forum, one of the best-funded research institutes in Israel, which advances nationalist, libertarian policies – and is funded by two American billionaires

Eytan Avriel
The country is in turmoil over the fast-track legislation submitted last week by Justice Minister Yariv Levin to give the Knesset the power to override Supreme Court decisions, give politicians a majority of votes on the judicial selection committee and do away with the courts’ reasonableness standard. In addition, a bill proposed by Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, would allow ministers to choose their own legal advisers.

