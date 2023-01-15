The Killing of an Elderly Palestinian Became a Play on Israeli Injustice

Friday July 25, 2014, was just another day of fighting at Khirbet Ikhza'a, east of the city of Khan Yunis, during Israel's seven-week war with Gaza that year.

Many families had fled the area following Israeli bombing, but around 30 people – among them women, children and elderly people – found shelter in the basement of 64-year-old Mohammed Qudaih, who had opened his home as a haven during the fighting.

Qudaih yelled in Arabic: 'I'm a noncombatant civilian. I'm innocent. My family is in the basement.'

In the early afternoon, Israeli soldiers arrived at the house and knocked down a wall. Qudaih came out of the basement with a few relatives and approached the soldiers. He was wearing a white undershirt and holding a white flag. The soldiers asked him to remove his shirt and pants, but he didn’t understand them.

Qudaih yelled in Arabic: “I'm a noncombatant civilian. I'm innocent. My family is in the basement.” The soldiers didn’t understand him. When Qudaih approached them, one of them fired a bullet that entered his heart. He fell and died instantly.

Eight years after the incident, and the closing of a Military Police case in which no one was found guilty or held responsible, Roee Joseph – who ran the investigation as part of a wider look into incidents during the 2014 Gaza war – wrote the play “Hereby, I Declare.”

This effort, whose Hebrew title translates as “Other Than That, Nothing Happened,” won the Israeli fringe theater world's Golden Hedgehog Award for best play.

Joseph. "Saying that this is the play of the year is like saying 'everybody needs to hear about this case.'"

In the play, in which Joseph also stars, he revisits the investigation using original documents, memos he wrote at the time and materials cleared for publication such as the military prosecution’s opinion on the case. Like most investigations of this kind, the case was closed.

Asaf Sorek plays the case-file investigator; that is, Joseph himself eight years ago. Joseph plays a character who questions Sorek from the side.

“The sentence ‘other than that, nothing happened’ summarizes every document in Military Police investigations,” Joseph told Haaretz.

“It seems like a technical phrase, but it has a harsh meaning. It’s like saying, ‘Okay, we have an unfortunate incident here, but there’s no legal problem or criminal act; nobody needs to take responsibility.

“But actually, something did happen, and the case file is lying in an archive. This is one incident but it’s the story of other incidents that have happened and will continue to happen, and these case files fail to provide a legal response.”

The writing and directing weren't easy for Joseph. “When we got deep into the process, I realized the meaning of the term 'minefield,'” he says. “Every step you take can blow up – not because there will be a great controversy or people will say something, but because every statement has meaning and every stage action opens doors to lots of different worlds. It’s not an ordinary play.”

Joseph says playwright and director Noa Nassie played an integral role in creating and directing “Hereby, I Declare.” “Only her wise and sensitive eye could have gotten me to ask questions and insert myself into the work,” he says. “Then it was writing in two phases – in the first phase you have a ton of investigative material that you have to arrange and figure out what follows what. The comes the writing of the play itself.

“I felt that it didn’t matter what material I chose, it could wind up with a meaning I didn’t want to go near. Until the moment the play came out, I kept worrying about what it was going to say, what meanings people would take from it.”

Sense of guilt

Roee Joseph, 29, lives in Tel Aviv. When not working as a playwright and director, he's a primary school teacher and also a doctoral student in cultural studies at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv. From 2011 to 2014 he was a criminal investigator with the Military Police.

I investigated the case and it was closed. In the play I open it in a different way. Roee Joseph

His 2019 play “Good Morning Hedgehog” explored intimate language, how the dialogue between lovers develops and disintegrates. This work is also based on events from Joseph’s life, and he played the main character.

“I don’t have a developed imagination,” he says. “I capture the essence of my experience and know how to turn it into a play.”

'The facts they described were the same but their perspective was different.'

Regarding “Hereby, I Declare,” he says he repeatedly asked himself, “Am I doing something to assuage my conscience? Will the play address a certain regret and sense of guilt? Sometimes I tell myself that I’m doing what has to be done, which is to tell the story, to put myself in a play and admit the guilt I feel. Other times I ask myself if this isn’t what’s called 'shooting and crying.'”

He says he was surprised that the case was closed; “the internal dialogue when I was investigating wasn’t whether the case would be closed, but ‘what do we do with these findings?’”

During the play, Sorek’s character asks Joseph: “Do you realize that the play won’t fix what happened?” Joseph exercises his right to remain silent.

Ramadan Qudaih, Mohammed's son, giving details on the incident.

“That’s one of the questions I find most painful, that I suddenly realize that if the play can’t fix what happened, what can it do? Because it’s not just to cleanse the conscience,” he says. “I investigated the case and it was closed. In the play I open it in a different way. I won’t let this case be buried. That’s what distinguishes shooting and crying from investigating and crying.”

To Joseph, winning the Golden Hedgehog Award for best play has a particularly deep meaning. “The transformation of the case from a closed file nobody is supposed to read into a script that will always have the potential to be presented to the public – that’s an artistic act,” he says. “Saying that this is the play of the year is like saying 'everybody needs to hear about this case,' so if it’s not presented in court, it will be presented on stage.”

'Immediate danger'

A poignant scene in the play involves the military prosecutor's comments that got the case closed: “The deceased was instructed by the force to stop and was warned. After he continued to advance toward the force, one soldier fired a single bullet at the center of his body due to the immediate danger.”

'What in the army’s combat model, what in the commanders’ statements made these incidents happen?'

Joseph says “a sense of immediate danger” is an all-too-familiar refrain. “It says something about our system and the way we understand the events, the way they’re investigated, and the way cases are closed time after time,” he says.

“I don’t know how you measure a sense of danger, but it’s a shopworn sentence used in almost every investigation. Why bother to open criminal investigations if that’s the magic solution in every case?”

What kinds of reactions did you get from the audience?

“Many people didn’t agree with the play’s positions; they came set in their opinions and asked why we were asking questions about the army’s morality. But some told us that it made them think and look at things a little differently.”

Today, what do you think the right sentence would be?

Regarding his play "Hereby, I Declare," Joseph says he repeatedly asked himself, "Am I doing something to assuage my conscience?"

“I don’t know what the sentence should be and I don’t presume to know. Should somebody go to prison? I don’t know. But can't we look for the guilty party and also say, 'Wait a second, what in the army’s combat model, what in the commanders’ statements made these incidents happen?'

“For example, there are statements like 'Everybody here is a terrorist,' which appears repeatedly in testimonies to [rights group] Breaking the Silence from the 2014 operation. Such statements lead to the killing of innocents. ... Then there's 'the Israeli army is a moral army.' Once this statement stops being examined and becomes just a slogan, there’s a problem.”

'I was looking at people for whom the war came to their home – and in many ways it remains with them at home.'

Joseph still has hope that his artistic investigation will fill the gaps in the legal investigation. “It can raise a moment of complex moral and psychological truth, more than who’s guilty and what to do with them,” he says.

Never-ending story

Two years ago, at a café where he was working as a waiter, he bumped into the soldier who shot Qudaih. In the play, he expands on their conversation.

“Did the world stop existing when the letter closing the case was signed? No. There are people in Gaza for whom the case isn't closed, because it’s their father who was killed. And there’s a 20-year-old soldier whose commanders told him, ‘Everybody here is a terrorist and deserves to die,’ so they shot an innocent person. I assume that the soldier doesn’t want to kill an innocent person.

“And not only that. If you look at it from a wider perspective, the case was closed but nothing was learned from it. The reality remains. As we’re talking, one case is being closed and another 10 are being opened. It keeps happening.

Roee Joseph and Asaf Sorek, the two stars of the play.

“I’m highlighting a problem in the system and the contradiction of the army investigating itself. I'm highlighting the results – that these cases are always closed with that sentence. I'm saying that maybe the legal question they raise isn’t the real question.”

In April 2015, during the investigation, Joseph met with Ramadan Qudaih, Mohammed’s son, along with his niece Raghad and other family members. He wanted to hear their version of events.

“My meeting with the witnesses made it clear to me that the gulf that supposedly existed between the different versions of the incident wasn’t really a gulf – the facts they described were the same but their perspective was different,” Joseph says. “Because I’m not an Arabic speaker, I thought it was important that their statements were filmed, sent for translation and transcribed professionally by somebody outside the army.

'I assume that the soldier doesn’t want to kill an innocent person.'

“I remember the son clearly. He had an angry expression. I sensed that he didn’t trust the investigation. So I told myself that the investigation would be conducted professionally and that it would bring justice.

“The most important thing I learned from the conversations was that these were people living ordinary lives until this incident,” Joseph says. “This idea of a ‘civilian population’ or ‘noncombatants’ suddenly didn’t seem so abstract. With my own eyes I was looking at people for whom the war came to their home – and in many ways it remains with them at home.”

Family members repeatedly told Joseph that Qudaih was holding a white flag. That came up as well in statements made in August 2014 in an investigation by the rights group B’Tselem.

Ruins of a Gaza neighborhood after bombing by Israel.

“My father came out of the cellar holding a white flag,” Ramadan Qudaih told B’Tselem. “In his other hand he was holding a walking stick. He approached the front door of the house to open it. My cousins Ala'a and Raghad and I followed him and were trembling in fear. My father spoke Hebrew, and when he approached the door, one of the soldiers who was inside the house shouted at him to stop at the bottom of the stairs that lead to the first floor.

“My father turned around toward the soldier and took a few steps – I heard them talking in Hebrew. One of the soldiers said to him: ‘Let me see your waist.’ My father stopped and tried to get his balance so he could expose his waist, then I heard gunfire. The others and I ran. Later we came back and saw that my father was lying on the ground, and four soldiers prevented us from getting near him.”

Regarding the statements to B’Tselem by Ramadan Qudaih, Joseph says: “The gulf as I understand it wasn’t one of language. Even if he was speaking in the best Hebrew and the soldiers spoke Arabic, it wasn’t a matter of understanding the words – the gulf is in how the two sides perceived the situation.

“To the soldiers, as long as he hadn’t taken off his shirt and kept moving toward them, he grew more and more suspicious. To Mohammed Qudaih, as long as he was moving toward the soldiers and was able to explain everything to them, that could help save his family. The two sides' expectations were very different.”

Ruins in Gaza city in October 2014, two months after the seven-week war that year.

Speaking with Haaretz eight years later, another relative of Qudaih’s says justice hasn't been done. “Why did they shoot him? He came toward them because he thought that by talking to them he'd be able to save us and they'd leave. He never thought for a moment they'd shoot him. He told us he'd solve everything quickly and come back.”

The family member added that “after the incident the soldiers asked us – the women and children – to leave the cellar. On the way out, I saw my uncle – he was a corpse lying in a pool of blood.”

The Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit said in response: “Following the death of Mohammed Qudaih on July 25, 2014, during military operations in Khirbet Ikhza'a during Operation Protective Edge, the Military Police opened an investigation. The investigation’s findings showed that IDF forces fired at him after they perceived a real and immediate danger, and after he failed to respond to the soldiers’ calls in Arabic to stop and put his hands up. Nor did he respond to the warning shot; he continued to advance toward the force.

“Following an examination of the findings, it was decided not to take criminal action against those involved because no evidence of a criminal offense was found, and because of the complex circumstances of the fighting. ... An appeal was submitted to the attorney general regarding this decision, which is now under consideration.”