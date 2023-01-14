Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Nearly Two Weeks After Israeli Raid in West Bank

Palestinian medics said a man died early Saturday after he was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank nearly two weeks earlier.

Yazan Al-Jaabari, 20, died from wounds he sustained on Jan. 2, Ibn Sina hospital in the southern town of Jenin said.

Al-Jaabari was injured during an exchange of gunfire when Israeli troops stormed Kafr Dan village.

According to the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit, the Israeli military had been conducting an operation in the Palestinian village to demolish the homes of those behind the shooting that killed Major Bar Falah last September at the Jalameh checkpoint near Jenin.

Two Palestinians, including a gunman, were killed during confrontations with Israeli forces that day.

The Palestinian Health Ministry had identified those killed as Muhammad Samar Khoshiyeh, a 22-year-old from the Palestinian town Al-Yamun who was shot in the chest, and 17-year-old Fouad Muhammad Abed, who was shot in the stomach and thigh.

The death of Al-Jaabari raises to 10 the number of Palestinians killed during Israeli raids in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

Israel ramped up its military raids last spring after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.

The raids sharply escalated tensions and helped fuel another wave of Palestinian attacks in the fall that killed 10 Israelis. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported, making last year the deadliest since 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.