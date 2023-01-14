Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Top Prosecutor Warns Threats 'Increasing' Against State's Legal Officials

Israel's State Prosecutor Amit Eisman says 'quantity and intensity' of attacks on the rise, especially regarding attacks on officials dealing with cases of 'high public interest'

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
State Prosecutor Amit Eisman, last year.
State Prosecutor Amit Eisman, last year.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Israel's State Prosecutor Amit Eisman warned on Saturday that attacks are "increasing" on public prosecutors and attorneys who are dealing with corruption trials for officials.

In a speech to the Israeli Association of Public Law, Eisman said that while attacks directed at the prosecutor's office and state attorneys are not new, attacks are getting "worse over the years, in terms of their quantity and intensity," and have "recently been joined by personal attacks [directed at] specific attorneys handling specific cases."

The attacks, according to Eisman, are now directed towards the prosecutors' "good name and often towards their families and those dear to them."

Eisman added that this phenomenon is not limited to "just one case or another, but rather, a series of cases which are usually ... of high public interest in which the attorney's office and the attorneys handling them find themselves the target of unbridled attacks, towards them and their loved ones."

"There are people who are seeking to undermine our legitimacy in the eyes of the general public, who seek to attribute foreign motives for our decisions and actions," Aisman added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial for three counts of corruption, and has vocally rallied against the judicial system in a bid to combat the charges. One of his key allies, Shas leader Arye Dery, was also convicted on corruption charges and faces a suspended sentence.

Four individuals have already been indicted for harassing witnesses in the Netanyahu trial. Last week, Haaretz learned that the state prosecution intends to indict an additional suspect.

Israel's justice system has been under intensified scrutiny in recent weeks, with the new government seeking to implement an extensive reforms to weaken the judiciary. Yariv Levin, the justice minister from Netanyahu's Likud party, has proposed giving politicians more power in the appointment of judges, allowing the Knesset to turn over Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority of 61 votes, and to temper the power of legal advisers in government ministries.

Eisman’s criticism comes in light of a letter published Thursday signed by all of Israel's former attorneys general and most ex-state prosecutors, in which they expressed concerns that Yariv Levin's plan would "destroy" the country's justice system.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics