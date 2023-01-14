Israel's Top Prosecutor Warns Threats 'Increasing' Against State's Legal Officials

Israel's State Prosecutor Amit Eisman warned on Saturday that attacks are "increasing" on public prosecutors and attorneys who are dealing with corruption trials for officials.

In a speech to the Israeli Association of Public Law, Eisman said that while attacks directed at the prosecutor's office and state attorneys are not new, attacks are getting "worse over the years, in terms of their quantity and intensity," and have "recently been joined by personal attacks [directed at] specific attorneys handling specific cases."

The attacks, according to Eisman, are now directed towards the prosecutors' "good name and often towards their families and those dear to them."

Eisman added that this phenomenon is not limited to "just one case or another, but rather, a series of cases which are usually ... of high public interest in which the attorney's office and the attorneys handling them find themselves the target of unbridled attacks, towards them and their loved ones."

"There are people who are seeking to undermine our legitimacy in the eyes of the general public, who seek to attribute foreign motives for our decisions and actions," Aisman added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial for three counts of corruption, and has vocally rallied against the judicial system in a bid to combat the charges. One of his key allies, Shas leader Arye Dery, was also convicted on corruption charges and faces a suspended sentence.

Four individuals have already been indicted for harassing witnesses in the Netanyahu trial. Last week, Haaretz learned that the state prosecution intends to indict an additional suspect.

Israel's justice system has been under intensified scrutiny in recent weeks, with the new government seeking to implement an extensive reforms to weaken the judiciary. Yariv Levin, the justice minister from Netanyahu's Likud party, has proposed giving politicians more power in the appointment of judges, allowing the Knesset to turn over Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority of 61 votes, and to temper the power of legal advisers in government ministries.

Eisman’s criticism comes in light of a letter published Thursday signed by all of Israel's former attorneys general and most ex-state prosecutors, in which they expressed concerns that Yariv Levin's plan would "destroy" the country's justice system.