Thousands to Protest Against Netanyahu’s Far-right Gov’t, Police Boost Forces in Tel Aviv
Police are preparing with increased forced ahead of Saturday night’s demonstration
On Thursday, Israel Police claimed to have intelligence indicating “a fear of disturbance of the peace” at the upcoming demonstrations. On Friday, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered to act firmly to take down signs displaying “Nazi characteristics,” ordering that such signs be taken by force and those carrying them detained. The Commissioner’s instruction was given despite there being no law granting the police the power to prevent citizens from carrying signs with Nazi symbology, save for highly exceptional cases, such as “disturbance of the peace” in the public sphere.
At the request of the protest organizations, the Knesset opposition members are not expected to lead the demonstration on Saturday evening, and opposition leader Yair Lapid will not attend. National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz intends to attend, but will not participate actively, and the same goes for his party-mate Gadi Eisenkot and Labor leader Merav Michaeli. The opposition leaders plan to hold their own demonstration in the coming weeks.
The protesters were divided over who should speak at the demonstration, as at first, the bloc identified with the Balfour protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s previous government asked to dispense with speeches altogether, compromising later. In the end, an agreement was made so that no politician would speak, nor members of the organizing movements. The speakers will be former Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia, former Foreign Affairs and Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, and Bar Association Chairman Avi Himi.
Israel's opposition has reawakened, but it could yet drop the ball
The first and most tangible achievement of the new government has been the restoration of the opposition camp and its seemingly miraculous transformation from a political cadaver into a hungry civil beast, fully intent on fighting for its life, upright and fearless.
People ascribe high executive capabilities and rare political skill to Benjamin Netanyahu and his partners on the right. It’s quite amazing to see how their conduct over the past week has managed to inflate a polite march by melancholic and weary leftists – who could barely string a few chants together – into a sweeping protest, one which manages to overcome the ancient hatreds and the left’s natural tendency to split into countless fragments. That’s what happens when you’re drunk on victory and puffed up with arrogance: something on your radar goes askew.
Thousands of protesters expected to gather at Habima square in Tel Aviv, police will block roads in city center
Thousands of Israelis are expected to protest against Israel’s new far-right government in Tel Aviv on Saturday for the second consecutive week, while about 1,000 police officers will take part in securing the demonstration.
The organizers intend to start demonstrating at Habima square at 7 P.M. as police block roads in the city center.
The police are preparing for the possibility that the protesters will seek to block a major lane and a junction at the entrance to the city, and have placed security around the houses of Knesset Speaker and Netanyahu ally Amir Ohana, who live near the site.
A source in the police said that it has yet to determine whether the police will use water cannons to disperse the protest. The police also don’t intend to remove protesters from the Ayalon highway by force, as long as violent confrontations are avoided.
Why are Israel's streets so quiet in the face of a fascist takeover?
Over the last few weeks, an atmosphere of doom and gloom has settled on Israel. Aluf Benn, editor-in-chief of this newspaper, and a voice of considerable influence in Israel, recently claimed in these pages that Benjamin Netanyahu, far from having had his arm twisted in the negotiations to form a coalition, now has the government he always wanted.
What he wanted, Benn claimed, is to take Israel to where Poland or Hungary already are. Benn understates the point. What awaits Israel is far worse than the illiberal democracies of Hungary or Poland. Even though Viktor Orban and Andrezj Duda are Christians and claim a Christian heritage, they are not messianic, they have no grand program envisioning an end-of-times reconstruction of the Temple; nor do they invoke God’s will in human affairs.
Gantz in, Lapid out: Tens of thousands expected to protest against Netanyahu gov’t on Saturday
Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced Thursday that he will not attend the demonstration planned to take place against the Netanyahu-led government, after organizers of the protest refused to allow the former prime minister to speak.
Lapid stated that he and MK Benny Gantz had agreed not to attend the protest, though later on Thursday the former defense minister announced he would take part in the event. Labor chief Merav Michaeli and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot also pledged to attend the protest, although neither are planned to speak or take an active part in the event.