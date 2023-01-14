Thousands to Protest Against Netanyahu’s Far-right Gov’t, Police Boost Forces in Tel Aviv

Open gallery view Anti-government protest in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square last Saturday. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

On Thursday, Israel Police claimed to have intelligence indicating “a fear of disturbance of the peace” at the upcoming demonstrations. On Friday, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered to act firmly to take down signs displaying “Nazi characteristics,” ordering that such signs be taken by force and those carrying them detained. The Commissioner’s instruction was given despite there being no law granting the police the power to prevent citizens from carrying signs with Nazi symbology, save for highly exceptional cases, such as “disturbance of the peace” in the public sphere.

At the request of the protest organizations, the Knesset opposition members are not expected to lead the demonstration on Saturday evening, and opposition leader Yair Lapid will not attend. National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz intends to attend, but will not participate actively, and the same goes for his party-mate Gadi Eisenkot and Labor leader Merav Michaeli. The opposition leaders plan to hold their own demonstration in the coming weeks.

The protesters were divided over who should speak at the demonstration, as at first, the bloc identified with the Balfour protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s previous government asked to dispense with speeches altogether, compromising later. In the end, an agreement was made so that no politician would speak, nor members of the organizing movements. The speakers will be former Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia, former Foreign Affairs and Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, and Bar Association Chairman Avi Himi.