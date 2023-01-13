The Time for Shock and Silence Is Gone. The Fight Has Begun

The first and most tangible achievement of the new government is the restoration of the opposition camp and its seemingly miraculous transformation from a political cadaver into a hungry civil beast, fully intent on fighting for its life, upright and fearless.

People ascribe to Benjamin Netanyahu and his partners on the right high executive capabilities and rare political skill. It’s quite amazing to see how their conduct over the past week has managed to inflate a polite march by melancholic and weary leftists – who could barely string a few chants together – into a sweeping protest, one which manages to overcome the ancient hatreds and the left’s natural tendency to split into countless fragments. That’s what happens when you’re drunk on victory and puffed up with arrogance. Something in your radar goes askew.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s hysterical reaction to the muted and restrained demonstration in Tel Aviv last week, and the attempt to brand the protest as a violent event, to deter people from coming, have imbued it with existential meaning, the symbolic value of which is hard to overstate. Ben-Gvir’s water cannon vision is of course joined by his troops in the Knesset, who called for the arrest of the opposition leaders, clearly illustrating to anyone left on the fence, or anyone who just wanted to rid themselves of the bother of going to protest on a cold, rainy night – where these people are planning to take the country.

Netanyahu seems like he has no control over them whatsoever, be it due to inability or disinclination. Sources in the know say that absent pressure from President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu would not have condemned the coalition members’ appalling statements at all. When he did so, he affixed a counter-condemnation to his condemnation. The camp that has produced a prime minister’s assassin, and has dressed almost every leader from the other side in SS uniforms, is whining about two and half signs. If it weren’t sad, it would be hilarious.

“Netanyahu’s great fear is of combined pressure from several directions,” says a source well versed in the atmosphere on in the PM’s residence. “Mass protests in the streets, strong protest from the business sector and the economy’s power groups, and international pressure from without. All these will make the situation very complicated for him.”

Part A is already happening, as mentioned above, mostly thanks to the coalition’s kind aid – and despite the far-from-perfect conduct of the opposition’s leaders, who can’t really stop squabbling with each other. More on that below.

Part B, glimpses of which were first seen in the LGBTQ protests in 2018, has been cooking slowly and patiently under the surface. Demographics may be on the side of the religious and conservative forces, as the electoral victors like to think, but who as Mr. Economy can understand the paradox created here. The people who account for most of the GDP in Israel now feel not just marginalized and unrepresented, but actually under attack by gay hunters, halachic state merchants and adherents of fascism.

Does Netanyahu really think that he can keep reaping the taxes on work and capital, on hi-tech exits and other goods, produced by the mostly liberal economic elites, and expect the sheep to keep bleating happily all the way to the killing floor?

As for part C – it will come when Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock, who sit at he government table, will no longer contain their lust and promote another inch of their great annexation plan, which is already underway, pursuant to the coalitionary agreements.

The shock and silence phase is over. The fight has begun.

Petty squabbles and private world wars

The forming civil power is hemmed in by political mines and traps, any delay in the defusing of which is grave sabotage, to the point of historic negligence. The story with Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, and whether or not they will attend Saturday night’s protest is a small example. Early in the week Lapid expressed a desire to speak. The organizers said no and claimed, with no small degree of justice, that the protest will not be partisan in nature.

Lapid announced on Wednesday night that following a conversation with Gantz, the two of them had decided not to attend, despite their support. At sundown on Thursday, Gantz published an announcement that he will attend as a citizen (Gantz’s coterie claims to have no idea why Lapid concluded from the conversation that Gantz wouldn’t go.) As of this writing, Lapid stuck to his position. On the essence, Gantz is right: The leaders of the opposition should come to the demonstration, and their presence is more powerful when they are not among the speakers but march among the crowd like the rest of the citizenry.

Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, with the first major demonstration against Netanyahu's overhaul of Israel's judicial system in the background. Will a unified opposition emerge?

This petty incident is not germane – the protest ahead is so powerful, as to dwarf this kindergarten. But perhaps we should stop and ask anyway: Are the times not frightening enough to stop this infantile rivalry, and conduct effective cooperation? No less of a landmine lies in Arab politics. The Arab community in Israel is the first and top priority of this government. While Kahanists, endowed with resources and means, fantasize of a second Nakba, Mansour Abbas and Ayman Odeh are still embroiled in their private world war over the events of the change government, which the maggots have already forgotten, as they’ve long since finished stripping its corpse. No satirist would have written it any sharper.

Before it was made clear that there would be no political speeches at the square, a rumor spread concerning this disengaging duo. Some feared that Abbas would attack Hadash-Ta’al from the stage and repeat Lapid’s claims, that they are the ones who brought the disaster of Kahanism upon their own people. “Lapid is dividing the Arabs into good one and bad and is trying to police the protest to fit his size, continuing the false claims that we brought the government down,” says MK Aida Touma-Sliman of Hadash. “however, our people will come to the protest.” Yesh Atid, on the other hand, claim that Odeh and Ahmad Tibi are coordinated with Likud, and are closing deals with them over the heads of the opposition leaders, following their great aid to the toppling of the change government. The two sides hurled bombs at each other this week, to the point where you’d think the real war is happening here and not against the government of Kahanists and fundamentalists. Who’s right? Who cares now.

'Ben-Gvir will take care of you'

This week, while idly watching assembly hearings from the Knesset gallery, I saw MK Almog Cohen reprimanding the Arab MKs during a vote with horrible rudeness, “We’ll take you down.” Touma-Sliman says that this week, as she was shopping in Regba near her home, a car came to a screeching halt next to her. “Ben-Gvir will take care of you,” the driver yelled, and drove off. A country where that kind of speech is a prevalent norm – in the parliament as in the street – is on the certain path to apartheid and civil war. Is there anyone left who doesn’t understand that?

The equation today is clearer and starker than ever: Let any citizen, who opposes the government of Kahanism, homophobia, Haredi extortion and Nationalist-Haredi fundamentalism, but who isn’t willing to leave their comfort zones for the site of the fight, that they are dooming their children’s futures, sentencing them to Avi Maoz’s education system, to the religious wars planned by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, or conversely to migration and flight. That’s how it is, plain and simple. You are now fighting for your lives. Do you get it?