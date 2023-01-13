Police Ordered to Detain Protesters With 'Nazi Symbols' Ahead of Anti-gov't Demo

Ahead of the second mass demonstration against the new government's policies planned for Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has ordered officers to confiscate any signs bearing "Nazi symbols," and even to arrest protesters carrying them if necessary, Haaretz has learned.

In the week leading up to the police chief's order, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has paid particular attention to references to Germany's Third Reich seen at last week's demonstration in Tel Aviv, taking to Twitter to call out banners that compared Justice Minister Yariv Levin to a Nazi over his proposed judicial reform package, which critics say would quash the Supreme Court's political independence.

Netanyahu also called for an end to the protests, which saw tens of thousands in attendance last week, claiming that they were acts of "wild incitement that went uncondemned by the opposition or the mainstream media. I demand that everyone stop this immediately."

In a conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu charged that in a democracy, "Ministers of the government are not called Nazis, the Jewish government of the Third Reich, nor the citizens are called to go to civil riots."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday also asked, "I don't understand this, where is the accountability? To display Nazi emblems in Tel Aviv? Calling to harm Justice Minister Yariv Levin?"

The Association for Civil Right in Israel says that the police lack the authority to act against Nazi symbolism at demonstrations. "Identifying with Nazism or expressing sympathy towards Nazis is illegal in Israel but this does not apply to the use of Nazi symbols or references in different and unrelated contexts," the Association said. "Freedom of expression includes the right to say uncomfortable and difficult things, even if they are offensive, and this entails the right to employ challenging and provocative symbols at protests."

Israeli police is bolstering its forces ahead of the anti-government demonstrations, aimed at Justice Minister' Levin's judicial reform program. Up to 1,000 officers have been mobilized, mainly from the Tel Aviv district. The officers will be equipped with crowd control equipment, mounted police, and according to a senior police commander, water canons to be used "at the Tel-Aviv district commander's discretion."