Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told critics in a recorded video on Friday to "calm down" over his government’s proposed judicial reforms brought forth by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, arguing that a majority of the Israeli public agrees that reforming Israel’s judiciary is necessary.

“A large majority of the public agrees that we need to make reforms to the judicial system and to our law enforcement,” Netanyahu said in a video he released to the media.

“We talked about it [the judicial reforms] before the elections, and we received a clear mandate from the public about it. The reforms need to be made responsibly and with careful consideration, while hearing all the positions," he said. "And this is exactly the process that will happen now in the Knesset. I suggest everyone calm down and engage in a substantive discussion.”

Open gallery view Yariv Levin in his role as Knesset speaker in 2022. Credit: Emil Salman

The prime minister further downplayed alarm from critics that the proposed legislation could signal the end of Israel’s democracy. “When people say that the smallest reform means the destruction of democracy, it is not only an incorrect claim, it is also an argument that does not allow the possibility of reaching any understandings that should happen in the discussions in the Israeli Knesset,” the premier said.

“Democracy is built on a proper balance between the three [branches of government] and this balance exists in every democracy in the world," assuring that Israel would "remain one after the reforms, and will benefit all Israeli citizens.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to Netanyahu on Twitter, saying that ”[You] did not receive a mandate from the public to destroy democracy. The majority of the public in Israel, including Likud voters, are opposed to a hasty and destructive reform based on the fact that you are too weak to deal with the extremists in your government.”

Open gallery view High Court Justice Esther Hayut, on Thursday. Credit: Rami Shlush

Netanyahu’s remarks follow High Court President Esther Hayut’s comments on Thursday at a conference of the Israeli Association of Public Law in Haifa where she argued that the new government’s attempts to curb the court’s power “will shatter the judicial system” and “called it an unrestrained attack” as well.

Hayut said that the override clause – which would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a bare majority in the 120-seat parliament, 61 seats – will enable the Knesset to “override human rights.”

Hayut continued that the clause “will deprive the court of the option to override laws that disproportionately violate human rights, including the right to life, property, freedom of movement, as well as the basic right of human dignity and its derivatives – the right to equality, freedom of speech and more.”

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in court in May. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who also spoke at the conference, said that “the bills being advanced these days are based on the convention that majority rule is the fundamental principle of democracy. Majority rule is indeed a necessary condition for democracy to exist, but it is not a sufficient condition."

“Separation of powers, safeguarding the rights of the individual and preventing the exercise of arbitrary power against minorities are fundamental values. Without them, there will be no full democracy,” she said.