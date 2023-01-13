Israel to Suspend Special Grants for Its Ukraine War Immigrants

Payment of a special monthly grant to new immigrants to Israel who have come to the country due to the war in Ukraine will be halted in February for many immigrants now that the temporary order that authorized it has expired. The Aliyah and Integration Ministry does not intend to renew the order at the moment.

Data obtained by Haaretz shows that a total of 23,940 immigrants have received at least one monthly payment of the grant since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and that as of next month, 26,300 current recipients of the so-called “adjustment grant” will stop receiving it. The payments – which were authorized by the cabinet in April to help immigrants from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus who left for Israel on short notice without their belongings – will also gradually be phased out for tens of thousands of other immigrants in the coming months.

The grant of thousands of shekels a month, which has varied depending on family size, was also designed to encourage the immigrants to leave hotels, where they were put up on their arrival, for more permanent housing.

A number of new immigrants have also told Haaretz that they hadn’t received their December payment, after which Haaretz found that the Aliyah Ministry has been facing a 20 million shekel ($5.9 million) shortfall in making December payments, which were not paid due to a lack of ongoing approved funding.

Open gallery view A solidarity demonstration with Ukraine in Jerusalem in October. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“The ministry is working with the Finance Ministry to free up an initial sum in the near future, which is earmarked for making up the December payments,” the ministry said, adding the grant would be paid for a year following immigrants’ aliyah date.

Sources in Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer’s office, who was appointed last month to lead the ministry, said that they would examine ways to help the immigrants. “The grant is continuing to be paid to immigrants who arrived by August and for a year from their aliyah [date],” the ministry said in a statement.

“From the beginning of 2023 and with the limitations on the ministry’s operations due to an absence of approved state funding for this year, the ministry is preparing to resume payments as soon as possible. The ministry is working with the Finance Ministry to free up an initial sum earmarked to complete the December 2022 payments to all of the immigrants.”

Faina Yellin is a voice teacher who immigrated to Israel from Moscow in June with her partner, her two children and three cats. The family is currently living in a two-room apartment in Haifa and is paying 2,800 shekels a month in rent. The adjustment assistance that the family has been receiving was precisely the same amount. The delay in receiving the January payment demonstrated the importance of the grant to the family, Yellin said.

“We have neighbors who came a month and a half after us, in August. There’s no difference between us, but they’ve already begun receiving a smaller amount. People who came later have received even less and those coming now have been left without this assistance at all,” Yellin said. “It’s clear that no one committed anything to them. We’re grateful for receiving it at all, but the amount has been a significant addition.”

Open gallery view Faina Yellin with her partner Ivan and their two children. Credit: Rami Shllush

“These payments are meant for people like me who were forced to leave their country of original urgently, whether because of the war itself or because they were being called up to the military,” said 50-year-old Sergei Pashnichnikov, who works in the computer field and emigrated from Moscow in May. He and his wife and daughter live in a modest three-room apartment in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon.

“We hadn’t planned to move. We were unable to rent out or sell our apartment [in Moscow]. For us, this assistance has been very important because we just grabbed suitcases and left.”

“This month, when we have not received the sum, which covers a substantial portion of our rent, we’ve felt it a lot, and that’s despite the fact that we took a bit of savings with us and have an air mattress – unlike a lot of others,” he added.

Open gallery view Faina and her two boys at their apartment in Haifa. Credit: Rami Shllush

Pashnichnikov and Yellin and their families are studying Hebrew and are not yet employed.

Families with two children have been able to receive 2,900 shekels ($847) a month through the grant program and families with three children have been eligible for 3,400 shekels ($994). The grant for a couple without children has been 2,900 shekels and a single immigrant has received 2,300 ($672). The temporary order authorized the grants through February for immigrants arriving by last August and for those arriving after August through December 2023.

“The cancellation of the special assistance to immigrants from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus is pushing [them] into terrible poverty, particularly because most of them can’t manage on their own,” said social activist Alex Tenzer. “They don’t know Hebrew because there’s no room in [Hebrew-language] ‘ulpan’ classes.”

There are currently 3,637 people on the waiting list for Hebrew classes.

“We’ve provided them with the special assistance because they’re refugees. The war is still continuing and has not ended. There’s a feeling that the government is disregarding the Russian sector and that may be because we don’t have representation in the cabinet and the coalition,” Tenzer said.